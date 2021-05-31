Press Release

May 31, 2021 THIRD READING MANIFESTATION

SB 1907 - Inclusive Education Act Mr. President, we want to congratulate our colleague and seatmate from Valenzuela and the Chairman of the Committee on Basic Education for the passage on third reading of yet another major legislation on basic education, "Instituting Services and Programs for Learners with Disabilities in Support of Inclusive Education Act" Just last December 2020, Mr. President, the Alternative Learning System Act or Republic Act 11510 which Senator Win also sponsored passed into law. And the Teacher Education Excellence Bill is now up for second reading. Mr. President, kay Senator Win, talagang "Win sa edukasyon" ang kabataan at gurong Pilipino. We co-authored and co-sponsored these measures not only because we chair the Committee on Higher and Technical Education, not only bec we are the vice chair of Committee on basic Education but also because we believe in the vision for education of this august chamber shared by our Chairman which I'm sure is also shared by our education champions in the Senate, especially, Senator Pia Cayetano, Senator Sonny Angara, Senator Migz Zubiri, Senator Nancy Binay, Senator Risa Hontiveros, Senator Koko Pimentel. This bill is very close to my heart, Mr. President, because it will give our children the same opportunities to learn, play and live. This means hope for families and parents whose kids have autism, down syndrome, learning disabilities, developmental delays, and with exceptionalities and other special education needs. Again, thank you Mr. President and distinguished colleagues for supporting Senate Bill 1907. It's not just a "happy bill" as the good majority leader would often describe bills for children but also an empowering and a transformative one because it's a big step towards our goal of building a society that provides all our children with an authentic sense of belonging. Maraming Salamat po and may God bless us all.