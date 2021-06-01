Press Release

June 1, 2021 SENATOR RONALD "BATO" DELA ROSA

Opening Statement Hearing on

HBN 8783 (Private Security Industry Act)

June 1, 2021 Magandang umaga muli sa ating lahat. Among the many purposes of the law are to establish standards for society, maintain order, and protect liberties and rights. Given these, it is clear that any piece of legislation must fulfill those purposes. Otherwise, should a law fail in doing so, it becomes our duty to ask whether such law should be amended, or ultimately, repealed. Today we shall be discussing House Bill 8783, or the Private Security Industry Act, which aims to repeal Republic Act 5487, otherwise known as The Private Security Agency Law. For context, RA 5487 was approved on June 21, 1969. Today is June 1, 2021, which means that this law is only a few days shy of celebrating its 52nd year of enactment. Malapit na palang mag retire itong law na ito, by the age of 56. Surely, in a span of 52 years, the private security industry has seen its share of changes and adjustments. The most obvious question that we must raise in this hearing is whether RA 5487 is still capable of providing order to the Private Security Industry as well as protecting the rights of those who belong to it. If not, then it is likewise our duty to identify its gaps and inadequacies, and to shed light on how House Bill 8783 addresses these problems. Nararapat lamang na ating bigyang pansin at halaga ang industriyang tumutulong sa ating mga kapulisan upang mapanatili ang seguridad ng ating mga komunidad. Kung sa ilalim ng umiiral na batas ay tila hindi sila napapahalagahan, kung hindi na sapat ang umiiral na batas upang tugunan ang mga pangangailangan nila at ng mga tao at kompanyang kukuha sa kanila, marahil nga ay dapat nang gumawa ng panibagong batas. I began my statement by establishing some purposes of the law. Indeed, the end that we envision for today is that we may help to establish standards for and protect the rights and liberties of the Private Security industry and those involved in it. After all, those who afford us protection and security must also be protected and secured under the law. I thank you all, not only for being present physically or virtually, but also in anticipation of our meaningful and fruitful discussion in this hearing.