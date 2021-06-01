Press Release

June 1, 2021 Bong Go lauds signing of Height Equality Act as he hopes for the measure to further strengthen law enforcement and protection against criminality, fires, and other threats Senator Christopher "Bong" Go lauded President Rodrigo Duterte for signing Republic Act No. 11549 which modifies the minimum height requirements for applicants to the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Prevention, and the Bureau of Corrections. Go said that he hopes for the measure to help augment and strengthen the country's law enforcement and firefighting forces, and other first-responders in times of emergencies and calamities. "I want to commend President Rodrigo Duterte for signing this measure that modifies the minimum height requirement for PNP, BJMP, BFP, and BuCor personnel," Go said. "Malaking tulong po ito upang mapalakas at mapatatag ang ating mga kapulisan, bumbero at iba pang first-responders pagdating ng oras ng sakuna," he added. Senate Bill No. 1563, filed by Senator Ronald dela Rosa and co-authored by Go, lowers the height requirement to 1.57 meters or five feet and two inches for males, and to 1.52 meters or five feet for females who wish to enter said law enforcement agencies and become uniformed personnel. Waiving the height requirement for applicants belonging to indigenous groups, on the other hand, will be retained. Aside from its intended purpose, Go said that the new law will give Filipino citizens more opportunities to serve the country. "Marami pong lumalapit sa akin kahit noong hindi pa ako Senador. Nagpapatulong para ma-waive o mabawasan ang minimum height requirement sa pagiging pulis at bumbero," Go said in his past statements. "Marami pong gustong magsilbi sa kapwa tao, kailangan lang po natin silang bigyan ng oportunidad na tumulong at magserbisyo," he added. Go has repeatedly expressed his appreciation for the country's law enforcement officers, commending how they were able to rebuild and improve their reputation in the public eye due to their discipline and integrity. "Makikita niyo ngayon, ang mga pulis, ginagalang at nirerespeto na. Suportado namin kayong lahat ni Pangulong Rodrigo Duterte. Sa abot ng aming makakaya, tutulong kami sa inyo bilang pagkilala sa inyong mga sakripisyo para mapangalagaan ang kapakanan ng mga Pilipino," Go said previously. "Nang umupo ang ating Pangulo sa Malacañang, inatupag niya kaagad na madoble ang sahod ng mga miyembro ng Philippine National Police, Armed Forces of the Philippines, Bureau of Jail Management and Penology, Bureau of Fire Protection at iba pang kaugnay na ahensiya," he also said. "Ako po mismo ang nakiusap nito sa Kongreso noong Special Assistant to the President pa lamang ako upang mapatupad ang salary increase na ito para sa ating mga uniformed personnel na ipinangako ng Pangulo," he added. Go also shared that he has filed a measure to provide free legal assistance to police and military officers, explaining that law enforcers sometimes hesitate to implement the full force of the law, fearing harassment from powerful personalities who may file cases against them in connection with the performance of their official duties. "Kailangan din nating pagbutihin ang lahat na suportang legal na ibinibigay ng pamahalaan sa kapulisan upang mabigyan sila ng lakas ng loob na gampanan ang kanilang tungkulin, basta sa tamang paraan na naaayon sa batas," he said. Go, in July of last year, filed Senate Bill No. 393, otherwise known as An Act Providing Free Legal Assistance to Any Officer or Enlisted Personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the Philippine National Police on Any Charge Before the Prosecutor's Office, Court or Any Competent Body Arising from an Incident or Incidents Related to the Performance of Official Duty. The Senator also previously shared that "the long-term modernization plans of the PNP and AFP are being implemented as scheduled." Go, who has been going around the country to help victims of fire incidents prior to the pandemic, is also pushing for the modernization of the BFP and the strengthening of the country's fire prevention campaign and information drive as he seeks to better safeguard Filipinos from hazards, such as fires and other similar incidents. The Senator filed in July last year SBN 204 or the "Act Strengthening and Modernizing the Bureau of Fire Protection, Providing Funds Therefor, and for Other Purposes" which aims to enhance the BFP's capability to protect people and properties from destructive fires. The bill will also mandate, among others, monthly fire and disaster awareness information drives, particularly in informal settlements and economically depressed areas. A Bicameral Conference meeting was held last Monday, May 24, to reconcile versions of the proposed measure prior to submission to the President by Congress. Meanwhile, the Senate recently approved on second reading 13 local hospital bills which Go sponsored as Chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Demography. "Nitong nakaraang linggo, 13 na Local Hospital Bills ang naipasa natin sa second reading sa Senado. Ipinaglaban ko at pinaghirapang maipasa ang mga ito para sa kapakanan ng mga mahihirap nating kababayan," he said. "Para sa akin, walang tulog ang pagseserbisyo. Nagtatrabaho ako 24/7, kahit anong oras at araw pa 'yan. Basta tama at sang-ayon sa polisiya, ayaw kong may papatay-patay sa trabaho dahil sa bawat oras na sinasayang natin, buhay ng ating mga kababayan ang nakasalalay rito," he added