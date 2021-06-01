Press Release

June 1, 2021 Bong Go commends gov't for heeding appeal to prioritize Olympics-, SEA Games-bound athletes for vaccination Senator and Chair of the Senate Committee on Sports Christopher "Bong" Go lauded the government's efforts to heed his earlier appeal to include in the priority list for COVID-19 vaccination the Filipino athletes and other delegates who will be competing or participating in the upcoming Tokyo Summer Olympics and the Southeast Asian Games in Hanoi, Vietnam both this year. "Nagpapasalamat po tayo at pinakinggan ng gobyerno ang ating naunang apela na bigyang prayoridad ang ating mga atletang sasabak sa Olympics at SEA Games para sa pagpapabakuna," said Go. "Bandila ng Pilipinas at dangal ng lahing Pilipino ang itatanghal ng ating mga atleta sa mga palarong ito. Dapat lamang na bigyan din natin sila ng sapat na proteksyon," he added. The Philippine Olympic Committee has initiated on Saturday, May 29, the COVID-19 vaccination drive for the national athletes competing in the said competitions. Among those who have already been vaccinated is Filipino rower Cris Nievarez, who will represent the country in the Tokyo Olympics. Members of the national volleyball and basketball teams, POC staff, and officials have also been inoculated. Aside from the athletes, coaches, staff, and sports media have also been given their doses. A "no vaccine, no participation" policy has recently been enforced by the organizers of the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi which will be held from November 21 to December 2. Citing the previous SEA Games, Go noted that athletes bring pride to the country and give Filipinos a sense of unity. "Noong nakaraang 2019 SEA Games, naging kampeon ang Team Pilipinas dahil sa suporta ng buong sambayanang Pilipino. Nagkaisa ang gobyerno, pribadong sektor, at ordinaryong Pilipino para sa ating mga atleta," Go said. "Masaya po ako na muli tayong nagkaisa upang maibigay muli natin ang suportang kailangan nila hindi lamang sa oras ng kanilang kompetisyon, kundi pati na rin sa kanilang preparasyon at panahon ng kanilang pangangailangan," he added. Go also emphasized that this is not merely about competition but is also a source of livelihood for athletes and other sports professionals, especially those who come from poor communities. "Marami po sa atleta natin ay nagsikap at nanggaling pa sa malalayong lugar. Sila po ang pag-asa ng kanilang pamilya upang makaahon sa hirap. Ang proteksyon nila ay hindi lang para makapag-compete, kundi pati rin para may maiuwing pagkain, kabuhayan, at kasiyahan sa kanilang mga komunidad na pinanggalingan," he stressed. "Intindihin po natin na maraming nawalan din ng kabuhayan at lahat 'yan ay may mga pamilyang pinapakain. Kasama na diyan ang mga atleta, coaches at trainers na matagal na tumigil ang kabuhayan dahil sa COVID-19. Kapag nabakunahan sila, hindi lang ito para sa kompetisyon kundi para rin sa kabuhayan nila," he explained further. Currently, national athletes are preparing for the Tokyo 2021 Olympics where they hope to bag the country's first gold medal. They will also be participating in the 2021 SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam to defend the Philippines' championship title, and the Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games to be held in Thailand in May next year. At the height of the pandemic, Go urged the PSC to speed up the release of the allowances of the national athletes amid the pandemic. He also urged the government to provide other forms of assistance to support national athletes and coaches especially those who are preparing for international competitions. "Ang tagumpay nila ay tagumpay rin ng buong bansa. Hirap na hirap na ang ating mga kababayan pero subukan nating bigyan ang taumbayan ng rason na magkaroon ng pag-asa at magkaisa," Go said. "Amid the hardships we all bear and which we work hard to overcome, now, more than ever, we need more reasons to be united as one people and win as one nation," he ended. Earlier, Go committed his support for the construction of the Philippine Sports Training Center in Bataan. He also praised President Rodrigo Duterte for his approval of the timely release of the budget for the construction of the facilities and amenities of the National Academy of Sports at the New Clark City Sports Complex in Capas, Tarlac. The government will release a total of P729 million to cover the construction costs, including civil works requirements; fixtures, furniture, and equipment; and consultancy services for NAS this year.