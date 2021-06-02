Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa

OPENING STATEMENT

Committee on Local Government Hearing on SBN 2153

Good morning Mr. Chair, other members of the Committee on Local Government, especially Senator Imee Marcos, resource persons and guests.

In 2020, the Philippine Statistics Authority ranked the entire Davao Region as 5th highest per capita Gross Regional Domestic Product (GRDP) and Gross Regional Domestic Expenditure (GRDE) out of the 17 regions across the country, improving its ranking from 6th in 2019. This, Mr. Chair, despite the adverse economic effects brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic last year.

Hindi kaila sa nakakarami na ako ay tubong Davao, pinanganak sa Barangay Bato, Sta. Cruz, Davao del Sur, kaya't isang karangalan para sa akin na maging author ng Senate Bill No. 2153 o "An Act Creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority, Defining its Powers and Functions, and Providing Funds Therefor."

Time and again Mr. Chair, the effectivity of Metropolitan Manila Development Authority or MMDA as to coordination between LGUs within Metro Manila has been proven most specially during this time of pandemic. In fact, no less than our hardworking Chairman can attest to this as he has once headed the MMDA.

Mr. Chair, with the rapid economic growth of Metropolitan Davao, Senate Bill 2153 which I authored, as well as the other related bills, will boost our country's economy more so strengthen the coordination among component cities and municipalities therein in the planning, implementation and monitoring of priority projects thereof.

In closing Mr. Chair, I am hopeful that our colleagues will support this measure.

Truly Mr. Chair, if you are in Davao, you can really say - Davao, life is here!

Thank you and good morning.