Press Release

June 2, 2021 Sponsorship Speech at the Commission on Appointments

by Senator Panfilo M. Lacson

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/06/02/sponsorship-speech-for-16-dfa-officials-at-the-commission-on-appointments/ Mr. Chairman, distinguished members of the Commission on Appointments, this Representation as the Chairman of the Committee on Foreign Affairs presided over a public hearing this morning to deliberate on the nominations of two (2) Ambassadors Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary. The Committee likewise deliberated on the ad interim appointments of 14 Senior Officers of the Department of Foreign Affairs consisting of one (1) Senior Official who is promoted to the rank of Chief of Mission, Class I; five (5) Senior Officials promoted to the rank of Chief of Mission, Class II; four (4) Senior Officials promoted to the rank of Career Minister; and, four (4) Senior Officials promoted to the rank of Foreign Service Officer, Class I. Your Committee, after deliberating on their qualifications and fitness during the public hearing, determined that they are fit and qualified to be in the posts where they are nominated and appointed, and therefore ruled to recommend to the plenary their appointments for the consent and approval of this body. Mr. Chairman, it is my privilege and honor to recommend that this body give its consent to the nomination of AMBASSADOR MYLA GRACE RAGENIA CATALBAS MACAHILIG as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See with concurrent jurisdiction over the Sovereign Order of Malta with the rank and emoluments of a Chief of Mission, Class II. As the current Assistant Secretary of the Office of Financial Management Services of the DFA, our nominee has a sterling reputation for introducing financial management reforms in the Department. Under her leadership, the Office of Financial Management earned the Global Implementer Award for executing and utilizing electronic budgeting systems - the first time DFA has been recognized for a national award since the systems were introduced and adopted for its global and local operations. In her 22 years of service, she has also capably served in various foreign postings, particularly at the Embassies in Wellington, New Zealand from 2002 to 2009; and London, United Kingdom from 2012 to 2014. Mr. Chairman and distinguished colleagues, it is my privilege and honor to recommend that this body give its consent to the nomination of AMBASSADOR MYLA GRACE RAGENIA CATALBAS MACAHILIG as the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Holy See, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Sovereign Order of Malta with the rank and emoluments of a Chief of Mission, Class II. I so move, Mr. Chairman. Mr. Chairman, it is my honor and privilege to recommend that the Commission give its consent to the nomination of AMBASSADOR EZZEDIN HAMDI TAGO as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt, with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Djibouti, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the State of Eritrea, and the Republic of the Sudan with the rank and emoluments of a Chief of Mission, Class II. Our nominee started his career in the DFA as a casual employee and moved his way up to the ladder in his 26 years of Foreign Service. He handled sensitive positions at the Home Office and overseas, particularly, at the Philippine consulate in Jeddah; Jakarta, Indonesia; Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia; and, Philippine Consulate General in Sydney, Australia, until his subsequent nomination to his proposed post. In 2007, he was conferred with the Order of Lakandula, Rank of Officer, and a Gawad Mabini, Rank of Commander Award for his various diplomatic services. His high-level intelligence and diplomatic skills, particularly his specialization in Arabic, Middle East, and Islamic issues and the peace process in Southern Philippines make him a highly reputable official in the Department. Mr. Chairman and distinguished colleagues, it is my privilege and honor to recommend that this body give its consent to the nomination of AMBASSADOR EZZEDIN HAMDI TAGO as Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to the Arab Republic of Egypt with concurrent jurisdiction over the Republic of Djibouti, the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia, the State of Eritrea, and the Republic of Sudan with the rank and emoluments of a Chief of Mission, Class II. I so move, Mr. Chairman. At this point, Mr. Chairman, I would also like to recommend to the Commission the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of MS. MARIA TERESITA CRUZ DAZA to the rank of Chief of Mission, Class I. I so move, Mr. Chairman. Mr. Chairman, I would also like to recommend to the Commission the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of the following officials to the rank of Chief of Mission, Class II: 1, MS. CHARMAINE ROWENA CAOILE AVIQUIVIL, I so move Mr. Chairman

2. MR. ADRIAN BERNIE CABARDO CANDOLADA, I so move Mr. Chairman

3. MS. LILIBETH VELASCO PONO, I so move Mr. Chairman

4. MS. JOSEPHINE MAGPANTAY REYNANTE, I so move, Mr. Chairman

5. MS. ELIZABETH TAN TE, I so move, Mr. Chairman. Mr. Chairman, I likewise recommend the confirmation of the ad interim appointment of the following senior officials to the rank of Career Ministers: 1. MR. RODERICO CAPARAS ATIENZA, I so move, Mr. Chairman

2. MS. DONNA CELESTE D. FELICIANO-GATMAYTAN, I so move, Mr. Chairman

3. MR. EMMANUEL DONATO KOCH GUZMAN, I so move, Mr. Chairman

4. GONARANAO BANTUAS MUSOR, I so move, Mr. Chairman Finally, Mr. Chairman, I recommend the confirmation of the ad interim appointments of the following senior officials to the rank of Foreign Service Officers, Class I: 1. MS. ERICKA ANNA TAN ABAD, I so move, Mr. Chairman

2. MS. LILY ANN CHEN CHENG, I so move Mr. Chairman

3. MS. SHIENA R. ESCOTO-TESORERO, I so move, Mr. Chairman; and finally,

4. MS. ANNA MARIE C. SANTOS, I so move, Mr. Chairman. Thank you, Mr. Chairman.