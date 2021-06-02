Press Release

June 2, 2021 SSFI answers PGH's call for help The Senate Spouses Foundation, Inc. (SSFI), upon the initiative of Ms. Ciara Sotto, turned over Tuesday, June 1, 2021, some essential supplies to the Philippine General Hospital (PGH) Pediatric Ward. On May 16, a fire that started from the PGH's operating room on the third floor seriously damaged the nursery room for newborn babies, prompting the evacuation of the hospital's Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) and the transfer of the babies to Sta. Ana Hospital. Learning about the incident, Sotto immediately mobilized the SSFI and called for a donation drive in response to the hospital's appeal for help. Together they were able to gather diapers for the babies, PediaSure milk for children who are critically ill, as well as baby wipes, surgical gloves and masks, pulse oximeters, sphygmomanometers (blood pressure instrument), alcohol and bath soaps, among others. "The Senate Spouses Foundation has always been actively supporting the welfare of our nation's children. PGH Children's Ward has a special place in the heart of our organization. Over the years we have been a proud partner in their various projects. When we heard about the fire affecting the nursery, we just had to extend our help," Sotto said. The SSFI has always been a partner of PGH in many advocacies and charities. PGH, the country's largest government-run hospital catering to thousands of indigent Filipinos nationwide, was in need of a major facelift in 2006, and SSFI was among those who donated funds and helped address the increasing medical needs of indigent patients by taking part in the renovation of the hospital's charity wards.