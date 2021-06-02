Press Release

June 2, 2021 SP Sotto On running for 2022 polls "Several people and even numerous groups have been approaching and asking me to consider running for higher office. I am still contemplating on the idea and I am weighing my options. I have yet to make a decision. I will have a better answer by the 3rd quarter of the year. Having said that, let me say that I am inclined to accept the challenge to serve the country for a different purpose other than law-making. I have been in the Senate for almost three decades already, drafting, sponsoring and debating proposed laws to benefit our country and our people. As my term ends, I would like to pursue keeping an active role in government programs where I think my experience will be valuable, like in the fight against Drug Abuse and Illegal Drugs and how to arrest the malady. Pero hindi pa po ngayon ang oras para pag-usapan ang politika. Marami pa pong trabaho ang kailangang unahin ng Senado. Ito po muna ang pagtutuunan ko ng pansin. Let us stay focused on our tasks as lawmakers and public servants."