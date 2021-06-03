Press Release

June 3, 2021 Bicameral Conference Committee Report

BFP Modernization Act

Senator Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa Good afternoon, Mr. President and colleagues. I have the honor of submitting for ratification a copy of the Bicameral Conference Committee Report on the Disagreeing Provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406 also known as the Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) Modernization Act. After the bicameral conference meeting held last May 24,2021, the Senate and the House panels came up with a reconciled version of our respective bills. Mr. President, this measure that was crafted with all good intentions; refined thru debates; and now ratified by oneness in hope, will usher in a new era for our Fire Fighters. This bill reflects the dedication and hard work of our colleagues which has become very much apparent upon its provisions. So much so that the Senate version was chosen to serve as the working draft while our counterparts' version was used as the working title. Thru our collective and tireless efforts and relentless self-scrutiny, Mr. President, there was nothing else to do but change its title and include the creation of a Security and Protection Unit as part of the Specialized Services Development of the BFP which will protect our responding firefighters during fire suppression, containment of HAZMAT and CBRNE materials and fire investigation. Moreover, a provision was incorporated on the creation of a Joint Congressional Oversight Committee that will monitor and oversee the implementation of the law. Mr. President, may I take this chance to thank the co-authors and co-sponsors of this bill, Senate President Vicente C. Sotto III, Senate Pro Tempore Ralph G. Recto who have introduced amendments that ensure funding for the program, Majority Floor Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri, Senators Christopher Lawrence Go, Ramon Bong Revilla Jr., Pia Cayetano, Francis Tolentino, Sonny Angara, Richard Gordon, Grace Poe, Manny Pacquiao, Joel Villanueva, Imee Marcos, Cynthia A. Villar, and Win Gatchalian; and to all my colleagues who have helped us to craft this measure. Maraming salamat po. Ginoong pangulo, sa pamamagitan ng panukalang batas na ito matutugunan na ang mga kakulangan sa personnel, kagamitan at infrastraktura para sa mas modernong BFP. Hindi lamang ito para sa ating mga bumbero, pero higit sa lahat, ay para sa buong sambayanang Pilipino na mas maprotektuhan at mas maseserbisyohan dahil sa panukalang batas na ito. Mr. President, nakalimutan ko pala magpasalamat sa ating minority leader, si Senator Frank Drilon, na kung hindi dahil sa kanya, hindi talaga ma-fine tune ng husto itong measure na ito, Mr. President. Nagpapasalamat po ako sa kanya, kay Senator Frank Drilon. Finally, Mr. President, the comprehensive details of the disagreeing provisions are reflected in the Joint Explanatory Statement. With the permission of the Body, I move that the said Joint Explanatory Statement on the disagreeing provisions of Senate Bill No. 1832 and House Bill No. 7406 be read in toto into the Record and that the Bicameral Conference Committee Report be ratified. Thank you, Mr. President.