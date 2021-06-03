Drilon to DOE: Blame-shifting won't solve power crisis

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon said the Department of Energy (DOE) is shifting blame to private power companies for its failure to avert power outages.

"It's disappointing. Blame everyone except yourself. Where is accountability?" Drilon said in a statement on Thursday.

Senator Manny Pacquiao had earlier called out the "incompetence" of his party-mate in the ruling party PDP-Laban, Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi, in preparing the country for the serious power shortages.

Pacquiao said in his privilege speech last Wednesday: "We're expecting bigger problems pertaining to power supply, have we done enough preparations for a surge in power supply demand this summer?...Diretsuhin ko na lang, Mr. President: He is incompetent sa posisyon na yan diyan,".

The DOE headed by Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi is planning to file charges of economic sabotage against private power companies for allegedly conducting preventive maintenance from April to June that resulted in power outages in several parts of Luzon including Metro Manila.

"The move is an attempt to shift away the blame from the government which, obviously, failed to prepare for these power outages over the last five years. The DOE is only using power plants as scapegoats for what happened. It's a cover-up," Drilon said. "Blame-shifting won't solve the power crisis," Drilon told the DOE.

Drilon said he supports a Senate investigation into the matter "in aid of legislation."

"I support and call for an immediate investigation into this looming power crisis. This problem, if left unresolved, has far-reaching consequences on the welfare of our people and our investment and business climate," Drilon said.