SENATE LOCGOV PANEL TACKLES THE PROPOSED CREATION OF METROPOLITAN DAVAO DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY

The Senate Committee on Local Government, chaired by Senator Francis "Tol" N. Tolentino, today discussed legislative measures creating the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA).

Senate Bill Nos. 2116, 2153, and 2157 filed by Senators Imee Marcos, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, and Christopher "Bong" Go, along with House Bill No. 8930 introduced by Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab et al., seek to create the MDDA.

Tolentino, who served as Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman from 2010 to 2015, initiated the queries on how the MDDA will drive further development and economic growth in the region.

Various cities and municipalities in Metropolitan Davao, including Davao City, will comprise the proposed MDDA. However, during the hearing, Senator Dela Rosa proposed adding four more municipalities -- Hagonoy, Padada, Malalag, and Sta. Maria.

Last February, the Metropolitan Davao Development Coordinating Committee (MDDCC), chaired by Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte, approved the urban master plan for the proposed metropolitan district covering the following areas of cooperation identified by the Metropolitan Davao LGUs— (1) Land use planning; (2) Agri- ecotourism promotion and management, and urban greening; (3) Davao Gulf coastal resource management; (4) Joint service delivery for urban facilities and services, including transport and traffic management, roads and other infrastructure development projects; and (5) Joint service delivery for urban facilities and services - housing; solid waste management; sewerage systems; disaster risk reduction, public safety, integrated flood control and climate-change proofing; digital connectivity; and water and energy.

The Metropolitan Davao Urban Master Plan (MDUP) 2018-2040 was commissioned by the Mindanao Development Authority (MinDA) in 2017.

Tolentino further noted that government agencies must prepare for the creation of MDDA, since this will jumpstart the tourism industry in the Davao Region. The Committee will reconvene next week to further hear the measures.