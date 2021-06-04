Press Release

June 4, 2021 Lacson Thanks US for Prioritizing PH in Vaccine-Sharing

More at: https://pinglacson.net/2021/06/04/lacson-thanks-us-for-prioritizing-ph-in-vaccine-sharing / / Sen. Panfilo M. Lacson thanked the United States government on Friday for making the Philippines one of the first beneficiaries of its COVID vaccine-sharing strategy. Lacson described as a "gesture of friendship" the inclusion of the Philippines in the US' list of recipients of the first 25 million doses to be shared. But he also suggested that this be done bilaterally if possible to make sure Filipinos get the vaccines sooner, even as he pushed for greater efforts by our government to enhance people's trust in the vaccines. "Thank you. We won't forget this gesture of friendship. Unless World Health Organization protocols are too strict on vaccine donations, it would be better if it's done bilaterally instead of through COVAX. Our people need the vaccines ASAP," Lacson said on his Twitter account. "Meanwhile, our government needs to continue enhancing our people's trust in the vaccines, especially those who remain reluctant to get their jabs done. Our people should be convinced of the truth that getting inoculated can save their lives as well as those of their loved ones - and pay no mind to the disinformation and conspiracy theories," he added. The US government had announced a proposed allocation plan for the first 25 million doses of vaccines it will share. This includes seven million for countries in Asia, which includes the Philippines, India, Nepal, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Maldives, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, Thailand, Laos, Papua New Guinea, Taiwan, and the Pacific Islands. Earlier, Lacson stressed the need for the Philippines to achieve herd immunity early, so the economy can recover soonest. To do this, he said there must be a stable supply of vaccines, even as authorities should exhaust all legal and creative means to encourage Filipinos to be vaccinated. "If we want to get our pre-pandemic normal back, we must attain herd immunity. And to do this, Filipinos must be vaccinated," he said.