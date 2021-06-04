Press Release

June 4, 2021 PINUNO PUSHES TO CREATE PHILIPPINE ENTREPRENEURS ACADEMY Senator Manuel "Lito" Lapid has filed a bill which seeks to create a Philippine Entrepreneurs Academy. The said learning institution shall be established under the supervision of the Commission on Higher Education or CHED. The proposed institution seeks to provide undergraduate and graduate degree programs, as well as short-term, technical-vocational, non-degree courses and modular training that will enhance the core competencies of individuals on entrepreneurship. Pinuno seeks the establishment of such learning institution to further support the growth of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) in the country. In 2019, the Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) reported that out of 1,000,506 business enterprises, 995,745 or 99.5% are MSMEs. These MSMEs generated a total of 5,510,760 jobs or 62.4% of the country's total employment. "Maituturing na backbone at mahalagang pundasyon ng ating ekonomiya lalo na sa gitna ng pagsubok na dala ng pandemya, ang mga MSMEs. Bukod sa pagpapalakas ng ekonomiya, malak din ang ambag ng mga MSMEs para sa pagbigay ng trabaho sa ating mga kababayan. Dahil sa laki ng tulong ng MSMEs sa ating mga kababayan at sa ating ekonomiya, mainam na magkaroon ng isang paaralan na tatawaging Philippine Entrepreneurs Academy para sa suporta at pagpapaunlad sa sektor na ito sa pamamagitan ng pagbibigay ng pormal na edukasyon sa ating mga kababayan at mga kabataan na pangarap na magsimula rin ng negosyo, maliit man o malaki," Pinuno explained. Aside from catering to technical-vocational, college and graduate students, the Academy shall also promote the relevance of entrepreneurship to job generation and its significant role to the sustainable economic growth of the country. The Academy shall also formalize and integrate, under a school system, the non-formal entrepreneurship programs and short-term, technical-vocational courses of TESDA, DTI, DOST and other government agencies. It shall also administer education and consultancy, supervise publications on entrepreneurship, and the conduct of scientific and policy-oriented research and training. The planned Philippine Entrepreneurs Academy shall offer undergraduate and graduate degree programs and short-term diploma or certificate courses on entrepreneurship, including entrepreneurship development in the fields of agriculture, trade, technology, and the manufacturing sector. The curriculum and modules of the programs shall be designed and developed following the competency-based curriculum model and in accordance with the mandate of this Act. The bill also plans to create two (2) campuses, with the main campus to be established in the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone and another campus in Baguio City. "Batid nating madiskarte ang mga Pinoy at marami na rin tayong narinig na kwento ng mga kababayan nating napalago ang kanilang negosyo dahil sa sipag, talino, at tiyaga. Gayunman, sa panukala nating magpatayo ng isang Entrepreneurs Academy, binibigyan natin ng institusyunalisadong oportunidad ang mga kababayan natin para mas matuto sa pagnenegosyo at mas seguruhin ang daan tungo sa tagumpay ng kanilang binuo o bubuuin pa lamang na business. Sisiguruhin nating bukas ang Academy para sa lahat ng gustong matuto magnegosyo, anumang edad o estado sa buhay," Pinuno cited. Meanwhile, the governing board of the Academy shall be the Board of trustees which shall be chaired and co-chaired by the Chairperson of the CHED, and the President of the Academy, with members coming such as the Director General of TESDA, Director General of NEDA, Secretary of DOST and of the DTI.