Press Release

June 4, 2021 Senate Adjourns With 72 Bills Passed into Law On Thursday, the Senate of the Philippines finished its last plenary session before going into sine die adjournment, with Senate Majority Leader Juan Miguel Zubiri reporting the passage of seventy-two (72) bills into laws for the Second Regular Congress. "I'm proud to say that the Senate's output for the Second Regular Session has been outstanding, despite the COVID -19 pandemic," Zubiri said. "We've had seventy-two bills passed into law, with twenty-one more awaiting the President's approval." The Second Regular Session covered the period between 27 July 2020 and 03 June 2021, and it saw the passage of major COVID-related measures, including R.A. 11494 or the Bayanihan 2; R.A. 11517, or the Act Expediting the Processing of National and Local Permits, Licenses, and Certifications in Times of National Emergency; R.A. 11548, which amends the Social Security Act to mandate the deferment of SSS contributions in times of national emergency; R.A. 11534 or CREATE, for the country's economic recovery; and R.A. 11525 or the COVID-19 Vaccination Program Act. "We made sure early on in the pandemic to allow for hybrid physical and virtual sessions and hearings, so we could continue our work as legislators, and particularly so we could craft urgently needed legislation for our battle against COVID," Zubiri said. He spearheaded the resolution allowing for the Senate to hold and join plenary sessions remotely through video conferencing. Other laws passed during the Second Regular Session were the Doktor Para sa Bayan Act, the Alternative Learning System Act, the Coconut Farmers and Industry Trust Fund Act, the Financial Institutions Strategic Transfer Act, the Labor Education Act, and the PNP, BFP, BJMP, and BuCor Height Equality Act. As the Senate adjourns, three more bills are lined up for bicameral conference committee, including an amendment to the Retail Trade Liberalization Act, and the BFP Modernization bill. There are also thirty -four bills approved on third reading, including the Separate Facility for Heinous Crimes Inmates Act, the Inclusive Education Act, the Safe Pathways Network Act, the Electric Vehicles Act, and the Special Protections against Online Sexual Abuse and Exploitation of Children Act. "All these, amid the difficulties of our hybrid sessions and COVID lockdowns," Zubiri said. He also recognized the efforts of not only his fellow legislators but also the Senate staff, especially those who have perished from COVID-19. "We are truly saddened by their passing and remember their sacrifices and dedication to serve this revered institution and our people."