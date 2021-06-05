Press Release

June 5, 2021 Dela Rosa on Private Security Industry Act: Those who give protection must also be protected SENATOR Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa is looking forward to providing more protection and upgraded welfare for private security personnel, mostly security guards, under a bill that seeks to improve government regulation of the private security industry. Dela Rosa, chairman of the Senate Committee on Public Order and Dangerous Drugs, announced his intention on Tuesday during his panel's public hearing on House Bill No. 8783 (HBN8783), or the "Private Security Industry Act," aimed at strengthening the private security industry and repealing the outdated 52-year old Republic Act No. 5487, otherwise known as "The Private Security Agency Law." "Indeed, the end that we envision for today is that we may help to establish standards for and protect the rights and liberties of the Private Security industry and those involved in it. After all, those who afford us protection and security must also be protected and secured under the law," he said at the opening of the hearing. The senator said the problems experienced during more than five decades of implementation of RA 5487 should be identified and addressed by the new legislation. Issues on professionalization, salaries and benefits of security personnel and streamlined regulation on private security firms are areas that need to be reviewed. "Malapit na palang mag-retire itong law (RA 5487) na ito, by the age of 56," the Mindanaoan senator said in jest. "Surely, in a span of 52 years, the private security industry has seen its share of changes and adjustment," he said. Policemen are mandated to retire at the age 56. The former PNP Chief said giving attention and value to the private security industry is important since security agencies help the police force in providing protection to the public. "Kung sa ilalim ng umiiral na batas ay tila hindi sila napapahalagahan, kung hindi na sapat ang umiiral na batas upang tugunan ang mga pangangailangan nila at ng mga tao at kompanyang kukuha sa kanila, marahil nga ay dapat nang gumawa ng panibagong batas," he said. The Philippine Association of Detective and Protective Agency Operations, Incorporated, or PADPAO, for its part, proposed to just amend RA 5487, instead of repealing it.