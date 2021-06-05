Press Release

June 5, 2021 De Lima questions misplaced insertion of the military, police pension in Bayanihan 3 Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has questioned the misplaced insertion of the payment of police, military, and other uniformed personnel's pension under the Bayanihan to Arise As One Act or the Bayanihan 3 bill. De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, lamented that such insertion is repulsively misplaced in a proposed legislative measure that is supposed to help Filipinos "paddle through the waves of an ongoing pandemic." "It is reassuring to know that the most-needed wage subsidies, allowance for teachers and aid for the agri-fishery sector or ayuda is coming their way. Kahit papaano ay may maaasahang tulong ang ating mga kababayang patuloy na naghihirap dahil sa mga epekto ng pandemyang ito," she said. "Ngunit nakakagulat na sa ?401 bilyon pondong kalakip ng Bayanihan 3, mukhang may pabaong naisingit na wala naman sa mga orihinal na bersyong isinumite ng mga mambabatas sa Kongreso. Bakit may ?54.6-bilyong para sa pensyon ng militar at pulisya? Anong klaseng pakulo na naman 'yan?" she added. The P54.6-billion allocation for the pension of military and police is reportedly the second biggest appropriation in the measure, eclipsing funds allocated for programs like wage subsidies, allowance for teachers and aid for the agri-fishery sector. It is likewise reported that authors of the bill claimed that the amount was meant to restore a deep budget cut in the pension and gratuity funds for soldiers and cops in the 2020 budget. While it is expected for Congress to work on fixing what De Lima called as messy and rash policy of increasing the base pay for the military and police which critically impacted the government's pension system for our uniformed personnel, she questioned its timing. "Why now? And what good will this even do when the government knows it's already cash-strapped enough as it is?" she asked. "Just to be clear, in case the minions of Mr. Duterte have forgotten or are too preoccupied with trying to please a particular political party, we are dealing with a health crisis. 'Solusyong medikal, hindi militar' nga ang paulit-ulit na sigaw natin. Sakit, gutom at kahirapan ang kalaban. Walang kinalaman ang pensyon dyan, 'di ba? Nasaan ba talaga ang prayoridad?" she added. Ultimately, the lady Senator from Bicol said the stealthy move is further proof of the Duterte government's misplaced priorities. "Sa gitna ng malawakang krisis, lumabas ang tunay na kulay ng administrasyong ito. Napakaraming mas karapat-dapat na makatanggap ng halagang iyan: mga medical frontliner, mga manggagawang nawalan ng trabaho, mga gurong patuloy ang kalbaryo sa distance learning, mga mahihirap na walang makain sa araw-araw, mga maliliit na negosyong nagsara o nanganganib na magsara," she said.