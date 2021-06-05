Press Release

June 5, 2021 IMEE: YEARLY NEUROPSYCH TESTS CRUCIAL FOR PNP Senator Imee Marcos has warned that the recent murder of an elderly woman by a police master sergeant may not be the last, if the existing law requiring psychological tests on police personnel remains weak. Marcos cited that Republic Act 8551, which amended a previous law on reforming the police force, "continued to be too loosely worded" on the conduct of psychological tests, "allowing crazy cops to be on the loose." "The existing law specifies no schedule and only calls for a regular and random conduct of psychological tests. These should be made an annual requirement that each and every personnel of the PNP must undergo," Marcos explained. "Policing is one of the highest stress jobs, and neuropsych testing and debriefing following violent operations are crucial. Otherwise, as we have seen repeatedly, innocent victims, the community and other innocent policemen pay the price," Marcos said. Marcos has been pushing for clearer guidelines for psychological tests on police personnel, filing Senate Bill 2005 last January shortly after the murder of a mother and son by police master sergeant Joel Nuezca. "This is the second time that a police master sergeant has murdered an innocent civilian. The cases of Nuezca and, more recently, (Hensie) Zinampan may be called isolated cases, but do we wait for such cases to become more commonplace?" Marcos asked. Marcos also called on Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar to investigate Zinampan's immediate superior, which R.A. 8551 states "should be an automatic process" to determine lapses in administration or supervision. "The strong padrino and frat system in the PNP may continue to take in mentally imbalanced recruits and keep the proteges of higher-ranked officers off the hook," Marcos said. (30) _______________________________________________ (Tagalog version) IMEE: TAUNANG NEUROPSYCH TESTS PARA SA PNP, IPATUPAD NA! Nagbabala si Senador Imee Marcos na maaaring maulit pa ang pagpatay ng isang lasing na police master sergeant sa isang lola, kung mananatiling walang ngipin ang batas na nag-oobliga sa psychological test sa mga tauhan ng pulisya. Tinukoy ni Marcos ang Republic Act 8551, na nag-amyenda sa nagdaang batas sa pagrereporma sa police force," na masyado pa ring maluwag sa pagsasagawa ng pyschological test, "kaya marami pa ring may saltik na pulis ang nakalulusot." "Ang umiiral na batas ay walang iskedyul kundi panawagan lang para sa regular at random na pagsasagawa ng pyschological tests. Ang dapat, gawin itong taunang requirement sa bawat tauhan ng PNP," diin ni Marcos. "Ang pagpupulis ang isa sa may pinakamataas na stress sa trabaho, na mahigpit na nangangailangan ng neuropsych testing at debriefing matapos ang isang marahas na operasyon. Dahil kung hindi, tulad ng makailang beses na nating nasaksihan, ang mga inosenteng biktima, ang komunidad, at iba pang inosenteng mga pulis ang magbabayad," dagdag pa ni Marcos. Una nang inihain at isinulong ni Marcos ang Senate Bill 2005 noong nakaraang Enero ng taong ito, kasunod ng pagkakapaslang ni police master sergeant Joel Nuezca sa isang mag-ina sa Paniqui, Tarlac. "Ito ang ikalawang pagkakataon na isang police master sergeant na naman ang pumatay ng isang inosenteng sibilyan. Ang mga kaso ni Nuezca at ni (Hensie) Zinampan ay maaaring tawaging isolated cases, pero hihintayin pa ba nating maging karaniwan na lang ito?" tanong ni Marcos. Sa gitna nito, nanawagan naman si Marcos kay PNP chief Guillermo Eleazar na imbestigahan ang immediate superior ni Zinampan, alinsunod sa R.A. 8551 na nagsasaad na ito'y otomatiko namang proseso para madetermina ang mga pagkukulang sa superbisyon sa nasasakupan nito. "Ang matinding padrino at frat system sa PNP ay patuloy na mamamayagpag sa mga may saltik na police recruits at patuloy na magpapalusot sa mga 'proteges' o alaga ng mga matataas na opisyal ng pulisya." dismayadong pahayag ni Marcos.