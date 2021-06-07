Press Release

June 7, 2021 HONTIVEROS SEEKS PROBE ON GOV'T FAILURE TO REDUCE POWER COSTS 20 YEARS AFTER EPIRA VIDEO PR LINK: https://drive.google.com/file/d/1ZMaf2WnvVBG7rrofEmnGQMPbRhYsBAoN/view?usp=sharing Senator Risa Hontiveros is calling for an investigation, in aid of legislation, into the failure of concerned government agencies in ensuring the affordability of electricity rates in the country, twenty years after the enactment of the Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA law). Proposed Senate Resolution No. 746 seeks to determine the deficiencies and failures of the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) and the Department of Energy (DOE), in bringing down power rates in the country, on top of other major objectives such as ensuring the quality, reliability and security of the electricity supply since its implementation. EPIRA was signed into law on 8 June 2001. The resolution would also try to find out the feasibility of reducing the electricity rates by at least P2.00 per kilowatt-hour through a combination of measures against factors that contribute significantly to why Philippine electricity rates are way above its ASEAN neighbors. "Sa taon-taon na lang na may banta at aktwal na nangyayaring rotational blackouts at patuloy na pagtaas ng electricity rates, tila napako na ang pangako ng EPIRA na makapagbigay ng murang kuryente at maayos na serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino," she said. "Dapat malaman kung sino ang nagkulang at papanagutin kung sino ang nagpabaya. Hindi lang ito inconvenience sa household consumers kundi hadlang din sa muling pagbangon ng mga negosyo at sa distance education ng ating mga kabataan," Hontiveros added. According to DOE's Philippine Energy Plan for 2018-2040, government taxes, the thermal efficiency of power plants and the higher weighted average cost of capital (WACC) for transmission and distribution contribute to the expensive cost of power. However, an independent study argued that even without these taxes, electricity cost remains 30% higher than the rates in other ASEAN countries. Hontiveros also pointed out that aside from the expensive power cost, the consumers remain saddled with perennial problems of power interruptions due to diminishing supply, system inefficiencies, and high dependence on fossil fuel. "Absent substantial rate reduction, EPIRA and its implementing agencies cannot claim any significant milestone twenty years after its enactment. The law was supposed to restructure the country's power industry but apparently, we're still confronted with basic cost and supply issues. Walang usad," the Senator stated. Hontiveros said, the review of the implementation of EPIRA is vital now, more than ever, as the prices of food, transportation, and utilities are still ballooning and weighing heavily on Filipino households. "Filipinos deserve no less than uninterrupted and reliable supply of electricity at reasonable prices which EPIRA, through DOE and ERC, promised. Ngayong sabay-sabay ang dagok sa ating mga kababayan, huwag na sanang hayaan na maging 'rotational' din ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng power sector. Let's put an end to this, once and for all," she concluded. ##### HONTIVEROS, PINAIIMBESTIGAHAN ANG MATAAS PA RING SINGIL SA KURYENTE 20 TAON MATAPOS IPATUPAD ANG EPIRA Naghain si Senador Risa Hontiveros ng resolusyon para paimbestigahan ang pagkabigong mapababa ang singil sa kuryente sa bansa sa kabila ng dalawampung taong implementasyon ng Electric Power Industry Reform Act (EPIRA law). Sa Proposed Senate Resolution No. 746, itinutulak na tukuyin kung may pagkukulang ba ang Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) at ang Department of Energy (DOE), sa pagpapatupad ng layunin ng EPIRA na magkaroon ng dekalidad, tuloy-tuloy na suplay, at mababang singil sa kuryente. Ang EPIRA ay nilagdaan bilang batas noong ika-8 ng Hunyo, 2001. Susubukan din ng resolusyon na alamin ang posibilidad na mabawasan pa ang singil sa kuryente ng hindi bababa sa P2.00 kada kilowatt-hour. "Sa taon-taon na lang na may banta at aktwal na nangyayaring rotational blackouts at patuloy na pagtaas ng electricity rates, tila napako na ang pangako ng EPIRA na makapagbigay ng murang kuryente at maayos na serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino," ani Hontiveros. "Dapat malaman kung sino ang nagkulang at papanagutin kung sino ang nagpabaya. Hindi lang ito inconvenience sa household consumers kundi hadlang din sa muling pagbangon ng mga negosyo at sa distance education ng ating mga kabataan," dagdag pa niya. Batay sa Philippine Energy Plan 2018-2040 ng DOE, kaya mataas ang singil sa kuryente ay dahil sa buwis, thermal efficiency ng mga planta ng kuryente at mas mataas na weighted average cost of capital (WACC) para sa transmission at distribution. Ngunit, ayon sa isang independent study, kahit wala ang mga buwis na ito, mas mataas pa rin ng 30% ang singil sa kuryente kumpara sa mga bansa sa ASEAN. Binigyang-diin din ni Hontiveros na bukod sa mataas na singil, patuloy na hinaharap ng mga konsyumer ang taunan at matagal nang problema sa rotational blackouts dahil sa pagbawas ng suplay, aberya sa sistema, at pag-depende pa rin sa fossil fuel bilang energy source. "Kung hindi nabawasan ng malaki ang singil sa kuryente, hindi pwedeng i-claim ng mga implementing government agencies at ng EPIRA na may na-achieve silang anumang milestone sa loob ng dalawampung taon. Ang batas na ito ay dapat magdadala ng reporma sa power industry, pero bakit back to basic cost and supply problems pa rin ang kinakaharap natin sa kuryente? Wala tayong usad, " sabi ni Hontiveros. Sinabi ni Hontiveros, ang pagsusuri sa pagpapatupad ng EPIRA ay mahalaga ngayon, higit kailanman, dahil hindi lang mataas na singil sa kuryente ang pinapasan ng mga Pinoy kundi nariyan din ang mataas na presyo na bilihin transportasyon, at iba pang utilities. "Filipinos deserve no less than uninterrupted and reliable supply of electricity at reasonable prices which EPIRA, through DOE and ERC, promised. Ngayong sabay-sabay ang dagok sa ating mga kababayan, huwag na sanang hayaan na maging 'rotational' din ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng power sector. Let's put an end to this, once and for all," pagtatapos niya. ##### VIDEO PRESS LINK TRANSCRIPT: Naghain ako ng resolusyon para paimbestigahan sa Senado kung bakit hanggang ngayon ay mataas pa rin ang singil sa kuryente sa kabila ng pagpapatupad ng Electric Power Industry Reform Act o EPIRA. Sa taon-taon na lang na may rotational blackouts at pataas nang pataas na binabayaran sa electricity bill, para kasing napako na ang pangako ng EPIRA na makapagbigay ng murang kuryente at maayos na serbisyo para sa bawat Pilipino. Sinasabi sa Philippine Energy Plan ng Department of Energy na kaya mataas ang singil sa kuryente ay dahil sa binabayarang buwis, sa thermal efficiency ng mga planta ng kuryente at sa mas mataas na weighted average cost of capital (WACC) para sa transmission at distribution. Pero ayon sa isang independent study, kahit wala ang mga buwis na ito, mas mataas pa rin ng 30% ang singil sa kuryente kumpara sa mga karatig nating bansa sa ASEAN. Dapat alamin kung sino ang nagkulang at papanagutin kung sino ang nagpabaya. Hindi lang ito inconvenience sa household consumers kundi hadlang din sa pagbangon ulit ng ating mga negosyo, pati na sa distance education ng ating mga anak. Filipinos deserve no less than uninterrupted and reliable supply of electricity at reasonable prices which EPIRA, through DOE and ERC, promised. Ngayong sabay-sabay ang dagok sa ating mga kababayan, huwag na sanang hayaan na maging 'rotational' din ang mga problemang kinakaharap ng power sector. Let's put an end to this, once and for all. #####