Press Release
June 7, 2021
Poe on blackouts amid pandemic
The looming power rate increase coupled with the rotational brownouts in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic could be a triple whammy too much for our people's forbearance.
Why should the Filipino consumers pay more for electricity that comes intermittently and is among the highest rates in Southeast Asia.
We cannot be literally groping in the dark as we fight the unseen virus and manage to live through the new normal of strict quarantines.
That the heat, humidity and increased demand are straining electrical grids should have been anticipated and continuously addressed with a comprehensive energy program that will also look into the capabilities of private distributors and sources of power.
The amendments to the Public Service Act that we are proposing will lead to improved services and lower cost of basic services which our people badly need in this pandemic.
Access to reliable and affordable energy is essential not only for addressing the pandemic, but also for accelerating recovery and building back better.
FILIPINO VERSION:
Ang nakaambang pagtaas ng singil sa kuryente kasabay ng mga rotational brownout sa gitna ng pandemya ay tripleng dagok sa lugmok na nating mga kababayan.
Bakit kailangang magbayad ng mas mahal ang mga kumukunsumo ng kuryenteng pumapalya?
Hindi tayo dapat mangapa sa dilim habang lumalaban sa 'di nakikitang virus.
Ang tag-init at paglaki ng pangangailangan sa kuryente ng taumbayan ay dapat na natantiya at nagawan ng kaukulangang solusyon.
Isinusulong natin ang pag-amyenda sa Public Service Act na magbibigay-daan sa mas mahusay at mababang presyo ng mga pangunahing serbisyo na kailangan ng ating mga kababayan sa gitna ng kahirapan.
Mahalagang mapanitili ang maaasahan at abot-kayang suplay ng kuryente hindi lamang sa pagsugpo sa pandemya, kundi maging sa ating pagbangong muli.
