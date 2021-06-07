Statement of Senator Joel Villanueva on the victory of Bulakenya Yuka Saso at the US Women's Open

I congratulate my fellow Bulakenyo for winning the prestigious US Women's Open.

Binibining Yuka Saso's feat is doubly impressive, as the first Filipino and the youngest ever to triumph in one of the world's toughest tournaments.

The victory of this Pinay millennial, who hails from San Ildefonso, Bulacan, is the good news we need today. That she did through a combination of mental toughness and physical stamina should inspire us that we too can overcome the challenges that face us today.