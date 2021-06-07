Villanueva congratulates Yuka Saso's on historic victory at US Women's Open

Senator Joel Villanueva today congratulated Yuka Saso for her win at the 76th U.S. Women's Open golf championship at the Olympic Club in San Francisco on Sunday, saying the fellow "Bulakenyo" has not only earned the country honor, but also provided Filipinos the much-needed inspiration during a very difficult time.

"I congratulate my fellow Bulakenyo for winning the prestigious US Women's Open," Villanueva, the Senate labor committee chair, said.

Saso, only 19 years old, is the first Filipino - and the youngest ever - to win the U.S. Women's Open.

"Binibining Yuka Saso's feat is doubly impressive, as the first Filipino and the youngest ever to triumph in one of the world's toughest tournaments," he added.

This win, according to Villanueva, is a welcome development to a country still fighting the ill effects of the pandemic.

"The victory of this Pinay millennial, who hails from San Ildefonso, Bulacan, is the good news we badly need today. That she did it through a combination of mental toughness and physical stamina should inspire us that we too can overcome the challenges that face us today," Villanueva said.

____________________________________________________________________________

Villanueva, nagpaabot ng pagbati sa pagkapanalo ni Yuka Saso sa US Women's Open

Pinuri ni Senator Joel Villanueva si Yuka Saso sa kanyang pagkapanalo sa 76th U.S. Women's Open golf championship na ginawa sa Olympic Club sa San Francisco.

Ayon kay Villanueva, na kapwa Bulakenyo ng atleta, hindi lang karangalan para sa bansa ang hatid ni Saso sa kanyang panalo kundi inspirasyon na din para sa mga Pilipino sa panahon ng pandemya.

"Binabati po natin si Yuka Saso, na tubong San Ildefonso, Bulacan, sa kanyang tagumpay. Si Yuka Saso po ang unang Pilipinong nanalo sa prestihiyosong paligsahang ito, at isa sa pinakabata sa kasaysayan nito ng tournament," dagdag pa ng senador na siya ring chair ng Senate labor committee.

Ang panalong ito ni Saso, ani Villanueva, ay isang magandang balita para sa isang bansang patuloy ang paglaban sa pandemya.

"Nagawa niya ito ng buong sigla at gilas laban sa world-class na mga katunggali! Hindi po biro ang pagsubok na pinagdaanan niya dito. Kaya sana ay ma-inspire tayong lahat kay Yuka na kayanin din natin ang mga pagsubok na ating hinaharap ngayon," ani Villanueva.