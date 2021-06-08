Press Release

June 8, 2021 Hontiveros to DND: Study proposal seeking to restructure AFP with more maritime forces Senator Risa Hontiveros on Tuesday urged the Department of National Defense (DND) to study a proposal that seeks to restructure the Armed Forces of the Philippines in the hopes of increasing the Philippine's maritime defense. The senator said that this may be worth exploring due to China's continuous presence in the West Philippine Sea. "Our armed forces primarily consist of land forces. While we still do have internal security threats on land, I think there is no harm in studying how we can better equip our maritime forces, especially since China is not leaving our waters. Lumalaki at dumadami ang banta na dala ng Tsina sa ating mga karagatan, kaya't dapat maging handa tayo sa magiging implikasyon nito sa ating kinabukasan," Hontiveros said. Hontiveros cited Dr. Clarita Carlos, University of the Philippines professor and former National Defense College of the Philippines President, who said that our current armed forces is configured for a continental country rather than an archipelagic one. Carlos proposed to alter the structure of the AFP to serve our national interests in the maritime domain, especially that the current AFP consists of 71% Army, 18% Navy (of which nearly half are Marines), and 11% Air Force. "Our Philippine Marine Corps is getting a meager allocation for its equipment. Sa panahong walang tigil ang Tsina sa pagpwesto ng kanilang mga barko, pagtayo ng mga militarisadong isla, at pagtaboy sa sarili nating mga mangingisda, hindi pwedeng wala tayong panangga. Ilang beses na tayo naghain ng diplomatic protest pero hindi tayo pinapakinggan. A stronger maritime defense force sends China a clear message: we will not back down," Hontiveros said. When around 220 Chinese vessels were spotted in Julian Felipe Reef in March, DND chief Delfin Lorenzana vowed to increase vessels of the Philippine Navy and the Philippine Coast Guard in the WPS. Hontiveros said she fully supported Lorenzana's call, adding that she hopes the defense chief can now also consider assessing the proposed restructure that can further support our marine forces. The senator added that the DND's long term strategic development plan should squarely address our China problem. "China is a massive threat to our country. Let's not deny that. Our national security, national interest, and national dignity are all at stake. Sa buong kasaysayan, ang pinakamalaking banta sa anumang bansa ay ang banta ng dayuhang mananakop. Ngayong linggo na ipinagdiriwang natin ang Araw ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas, sana ang sakripisyo at giting ng ating mga ninuno ay magbigay inspirasyon sa ating lahat, opisyal man o mamamayan, para tunay na ipaglaban ang Pilipinas," Hontiveros concluded. ###### Hontiveros sa DND: Pag-aralan ang panukalang i-restructure ang AFP upang palakasin ang hukbong dagat Hinimok ni Senator Risa Hontiveros ang Department of National Defense (DND) na pag-aralan ang panukalang naglalayong i-restructure ang Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) para madagdagan ang maritime forces ng Pilipinas. Ani Hontiveros, dapat itong isagawa sa gitna ng di matinag na presensya ng Tsina sa West Philippine Sea. "Our armed forces primarily consist of land forces. May internal security threats man sa ating kalupaan, dapat ding pag-aaralan kung paano mas mapatatatag ang ating maritime forces, lalo pa't hindi tinatantanan ng Tsina ang ating teritoryo sa West Philippine Sea. Lumalaki at dumarami ang banta na dala ng Tsina sa ating mga karagatn, kaya't dapat maging handa tayo sa magiging implikasyon nito sa ating kinabukasan," sabi ni Hontiveros. Partikular na tinukoy ni Hontiveros si Dr. Clarita Carlos ng University of the Philippines at dating pangulo ng National Defense College of the Philippines, na nagsabing ang disenyo ng kasalukuyang armed forces ay para sa isang continental na bansa at hindi naaayon sa isang arkipelago gaya ng Pilipinas. Panukala ni Carlos, baguhin ang istraktura ng AFP para mas maprotektahan ang pambansang interes sa ating karagatan, lalo pa at ang AFP ngayon ay binubuo ng 71% Army, 18% Navy (at halos kalahati ay Marines), at 11% Air Force. "Our Philippine Marine Corps is getting a meager allocation for its equipment. Sa panahong walang tigil ang Tsina sa pagpwesto ng kanilang mga barko, pagtayo ng mga militarisadong isla, at pagtaboy sa sarili nating mga mangingisda, hindi pwedeng wala tayong panangga. Ilang beses na tayo naghain ng diplomatic protest pero hindi tayo pinapakinggan. A stronger maritime defense force sends China a clear message: we will not back down," ani Hontiveros. Noong Marso, nangako si DND chief Delfin Lorenzana na dadagdagan pa ang mga barko ng Philippine Navy at Philippine Coast Guard sa WPS matapos na mamataan ang 220 Chinese vessels sa Julian Felipe Reef. Ayon kay Hontiveros, buo ang suporta niya sa desisyon na ito ni Lorenzana. Dagdag pa ni Hontiveros na umaasa siyang isasaalang-alang din ng defense chief ang panukalang i-restructure ang AFP para masuportahan ang ating marine forces. Sinabi rin ng senador, dapat isama ng DND sa kanilang long-term strategic development plan ang pagsagot sa isyu natin sa Tsina. "Napakalaking banta ng Tsina sa ating bansa. Huwag na natin itong itanggi. Our national security, national interest, and national dignity are all at stake. Sa buong kasaysayan, ang pinakamalaking banta sa anumang bansa ay ang banta ng dayuhang mananakop. Ngayong linggo na ipinagdiriwang natin ang Araw ng Kalayaan ng Pilipinas, sana ang sakripisyo at giting ng ating mga ninuno ay magbigay inspirasyon sa ating lahat, opisyal man o mamamayan, para tunay na ipaglaban ang Pilipinas," pagtatapos ni Hontiveros. #####