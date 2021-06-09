STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON THE DEATHS OF KEITH AND NOLVEN ABSALON

I stand in solidarity with the families of Keith and Nolven Absalon and strongly condemn the senseless violence that took their innocent lives.

Now that the CPP-NPA has taken full responsibility, a swift accounting of this appalling tragedy is now in order. The perpetrators must be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.

Dapat may managot.

The families of Keith and Nolven deserve justice. No family should ever have to endure this overwhelming loss.