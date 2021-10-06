Dispatch from Crame No. 1,073:

Sen. Leila M. de Lima statement on the Death of civilians Keith and Nolven Absalon from NPA Bomb Attack

6/10/21

Justice for the Absalons.

I strongly condemn the NPA rebels' action that led to the deaths of civilians Kieth Absalon and Nolven Absalon in Masbate City. Whether deliberate or inadvertent, armed actions that led to the death of non-combatants and civilians are a crime under our penal law and a violation of international humanitarian law.

In the same spirit and measure that I denounce attacks on civilians by those trigger-happy in our uniformed personnel that I denounce this incident involving the communist group. There can be no compromise on human rights. Killings of unarmed civilians are a plain crime regardless of the uniform and side of the political fence.

Ako ay nakikiramay sa pamilyang naulila ni Kieth at Nolven. Nawa'y makamtan po ninyo ang hustisya sa lalo't madaling panahon.