Press Release
June 10, 2021
STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON LOCALIZED PROTOCOLS FOR RETURNING OFWs
I strongly support the Province of Cebu for coming up with localized protocols in responding to the pandemic. This demonstrates their confidence in their capacity to contain the spread of COVID-19.
I am certain they have taken into account their situation, as well as the plight of our OFWs, before coming up with these measures.
I trust that the provincial government knows what is best for their own constituents.
