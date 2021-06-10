STATEMENT OF SENATOR RISA HONTIVEROS ON LOCALIZED PROTOCOLS FOR RETURNING OFWs

I strongly support the Province of Cebu for coming up with localized protocols in responding to the pandemic. This demonstrates their confidence in their capacity to contain the spread of COVID-19.

I am certain they have taken into account their situation, as well as the plight of our OFWs, before coming up with these measures.

I trust that the provincial government knows what is best for their own constituents.