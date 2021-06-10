Press Release

June 10, 2021 SENATE LOCGOV PANEL APPROVES CREATION OF METROPOLITAN DAVAO DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY The Senate Committee on Local Government, chaired by Senator Francis "Tol" Tolentino, has approved the creation of the Metropolitan Davao Development Authority (MDDA) as part of efforts to spur economic growth and hasten delivery of services in the area. Tolentino on Thursday announced during the committee hearing the approval of various measures, seeking to create the MDDA, which will be composed of Davao City and certain cities and municipalities from the provinces of Davao del Norte, Davao del Sur, Davao Oriental, Davao de Oro, and Davao Occidental. Senate Bill Nos. 2116, 2153, and 2157 were filed by Senators Imee Marcos, Ronald "Bato" Dela Rosa, and Christopher "Bong" Go, respectively, while the counterpart Bill in the lower house House Bill No. 8930 was filed by Davao City 3rd District Rep. Isidro Ungab. During the committee hearing on Thursday, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte expressed support for the creation of the MDDA, but said she would consult the regional development council on some proposed matters, such as the power to grant franchise to public utility vehicles operating within MDDA and the election of MDDA chairman. The National Economic Development Authority (NEDA) also backed the creation of the MDDA, as the move is consistent with the national and regional development plans of the government. The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG), through Regional Director Alex Roldan, also supported the creation of the MDDA, adding that DILG is willing to restructure its offices in the area if needed. Roldan added that MDDA will also be of great help when it comes to coordination with different local government units. Undersecretary RJ Echiverri of the DILG also lauded the efforts being done to create the MDDA, saying it would help the region keep pace with the development in Metro Manila. Senator Dela Rosa, for his part, pushed for the inclusion of municipalities of Padada, Hagonoy, Sta. Maria, and Malalag, Davao del Sur in the MDDA. On this note, Mayor Duterte said that Davao City interposes no objection to the inclusion of these municipalities. LGU officials of the said municipalities are thankful to the Senate Committee on Local Government as this would help stimulate economic growth in their localities.