Press Release

June 11, 2021 No room for slowdown in efforts to provide internet access for all--Poe Sen. Grace Poe urged telecommunications companies to continually fast-track the construction of cell towers and installation of fiber optic cables, as processes in securing government permits have already been shortened. "We must not cease to work double time to ensure faster and better internet service to all our people across the country," said Poe, chairperson of the Senate committee on public services. The Ookla Speedtest Global Index recently indicated that internet speed in the Philippines continued to climb from the 122nd spot in April 2020 to the 84th spot in the same month this year. Fixed broadband speed in the country increased to 58.73 megabits per second (Mbps) in May compared to 49.31 Mbps in April this year. On the other hand, mobile speed in May reached 31.97 Mbps compared to 29.12 Mbps in April. "We must not slow down in our efforts to provide connectivity to all Filipino homes who rely on it to survive and thrive in the pandemic," said Poe, who earlier reminded telcos to deliver services to unserved and underserved areas. Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act provides for faster processing of government requirements for permits and clearances to enable telcos to expedite the building of internet infrastructure, cutting down the usual one-year approval to just seven days. As of March 2021, 2,860 permits and clearances in 460 local governments have been approved, according to the Department of Information and Communications Technology. The country, which has only 20,000 cell towers at present, is targeting to put up 50,000 cell towers in a bid to improve internet coverage. At the same time, Poe called on all concerned government agencies and homeowners associations to facilitate the construction and installation of internet infrastructure, including in areas where students and teachers are compelled to take risky spots just to get a signal. "Unwavering collaboration by all sectors including the government and local communities must be diligently pursued," stressed Poe. The senator has pushed for amendments to the Public Service Act (PSA) as bill sponsor to be able to clearly differentiate "public services" from "public utilities" in a bid to allow more industries bound by equity restrictions to be opened up for foreign investments with proper safeguards. "These PSA amendments have the capacity not only to help improve the quality of public services in the country, but also to transform the Philippines into a more globally competitive arena where Filipinos thrive," Poe said. "Napatunayan nating kaya nating magtulungan bilang isang bansa para makapagtayo ng imprastraktura ng internet sa iba't-ibang lugar sa mas mabilis na panahon. Wala na dapat hadlang pa para matupad natin ang pagkakaroon ng konektibidad para sa bawat Pilipinong umaasa at naghihintay kahit sa pinakaliblib na lugar," Poe added. FILIPINO: Poe sa mga telco: Paspasan pa ang trabaho Nanawagan si Sen. Grace Poe sa mga kumpanya ng telekomunikasyon (telco) na patuloy na madaliin ang konstruksiyon ng mga cell tower at paglalagay ng mga fiber optic cable, lalo na't pinaikli na ang proseso ng pagkuha ng mga kinakailangang government permit. "Inaasahan ng ating mga kababayang dodoblehin pa natin ang ating pagsisikap para magkaroon ang lahat ng mas mabilis at maaasahang serbisyo ng internet," saad ni Poe. Batay sa Ookla Speedtest Global Index, ang bilis ng internet sa Pilipinas ay umakyat na sa 84th spot nitong Abril, mula sa dating 122nd spot sa katulad ding buwan noong nakaraang taon. Ang bilis ng fixed broadband sa bansa ay tumaas sa 58.73 megabits per second (Mbps) nitong Mayo, kumpara sa 49.31 Mbps ng Abril ng taong ito. Samantala, ang mobile speed nitong Mayo ay umaabot sa 31.97 Mbps kumpara sa 29.12 Mbps noong Abril. "Lalo nating higitan ang ating pagtutulungan upang mabigyan ng konektibidad ang lahat ng tahanan sa Pilipinas na umaasa rito para maitawid ang kanilang pamilya sa gitna ng pandemya," sabi ni Poe na kamakailan ay nagpaalala sa mga telco na garantiyahin ang serbisyo lalo na sa mga lugar na 'di pa naaabot nito sa bansa. Minamandato ng Republic Act 11494 o Bayanihan to Recover as One Act ang pagpapabilis ng proseso ng pagkuha ng mga government permit sa pagtatayo ng mga imprastraktura ng internet--mula sa dating isang taon na kasalukuyang pitong araw na lamang. Nitong Marso 2021, 2,860 permit at clearance sa 460 lokal na mga komunidad ang naaprubahan na, ayon sa Department of Information and Communications Technology. Target ng bansa--na sa kasalukuyan ay may 20,000 na mga cell tower--na makapagpatayo ng 50,000 na mga cell tower para mapalawak ang internet coverage. Kasabay nito, nanawagan din si Poe sa lahat ng kabahaging ahensya ng gobyerno at maging mga homeowners association na bigyang daan ang pagtatayo at pagkakabit ng internet infrastructure lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan ang mga estudyante at guro ay kinakailangan pang pumunta o umakyat sa mga delikadong lugar para lang makahanap ng signal. "Dapat ipagpatuloy ang walang humpay na kolaborasyon ng lahat ng sektor kasama na ang gobyerno at lokal na komunidad," diin ni Poe. Isinusulong din ng senador ang pag-amyenda sa Public Service Act (PSA) bilang sponsor ng bill para linawin ang pagkakaiba ng "public services" sa "public utilities" para bigyang laya ang mga industriyang kasalukuyang may restriction sa puhunan na maging bukas sa investment mula sa ibang bansa nang may karampatan ring proteksiyon. "Ang mga inihaing amyenda sa PSA ay hindi lamang makapagpapabuti ng kalidad ng serbisyo sa bansa kundi makapagpapalakas rin ng ekonomiya ng Pilipinas," sabi ni Poe. "Napatunayan nating kaya nating magtulungan bilang isang bansa para makapagtayo ng imprastraktura ng internet sa iba't-ibang lugar sa mas mabilis na panahon. Wala na dapat hadlang pa para matupad natin ang pagkakaroon ng konektibidad para sa bawat Pilipinong umaasa at naghihintay kahit sa pinakaliblib na lugar," dagdag ni Poe.