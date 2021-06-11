Press Release

June 11, 2021 Sen.Villar leads inauguration of Las Piñas- Bacoor River Drive: sees further traffic volume reduction To further ease traffic gridlock in Las Piñas and Bacoor cities, Senator Cynthia Villar together with Congw. Camille Villar led the inauguration of the last stretch of Zapote River Drive-down stream leading to Cavite Expressway (Cavitex), also known as Coastal Road-Bacoor. With the Building of more infrastructures, including this new river drive, Villar said she wanted to lessen the burden of people who have been caught in "bottlenecks on the roads." We want to minimize if not totally eradicate heavy traffic, which confronts our motorists and commuters everyday," stressed Villar, who also served as congresswoman of Las Pinas. With the road projects that will eventually help us to get rid of traffic jam, the senator said travelling in the city would be much easier to and from Las Piñas and adjacent cities. The new project,Villar said, will also help decongest Padre Diego Cerra Street, another main road going to Bacoor City.