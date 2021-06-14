Press Release

June 14, 2021 Drilon asks Galvez, Duque to disclose prices of COVID-19 vaccines Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon asked Vaccine Czar Carlito Galvez Jr. and Health Secretary Francisco Duque III to disclose the prices of COVID-19 vaccines and submit to the Senate Committee of the Whole the supply agreements the Philippines has signed with vaccine manufacturers. Drilon asked the government to open the supply agreements or vaccine contracts for scrutiny as the Senate COW convenes Tuesday to look into the government's COVID-19 vaccination program and its utilization of the P82.5 billion budget for the procurement of vaccines. "Aking hinihiling kay Secretary Galvez at Secretary Duque na ipadala na ang mga supply agreements na napirmahan na. Hindi na ito confidential. Ang non-disclosure agreement ay hindi na ubra dito at ito ay pera ng taumbayan. These are public records," Drilon said in an interview with Teleradyo Monday. Drilon said the IATF and DOH can no longer invoke a non-disclosure agreement when the supply agreement has been signed. "Ito naman ay hindi intelligence fund na pwede ang closed envelope system. The Commission on Audit will audit it eventually and they cannot hide it," he said. He reiterated that the government must be transparent about the cost and terms of the supply agreements. "How much is the price per dose?" Drilon asked. He said this information will boost the public's confidence in the government's vaccination program. "Filipinos need to know that we have a steady supply of vaccines. Ang bagal po ng dating ng bakuna," he added in a statement. "They need to know the price of the vaccines, because, ultimately, it is the taxpayers that will pay for the vaccines. It is the public's right to know." In a report submitted to the Senate last June, the IATF claimed that the government is able to secure an indicative total of 147 million doses from vaccine manufactures and the Covax facility. This will be on top of the around 24.9 million doses procured by the private sector and the local government units and the 1 million doses donated by the Chinese government. Drilon said he is open to the request for additional funds for vaccine procurement but said the government has to make a full accounting of the P82.5 billion vaccine budget before asking for more funding. The government had recently said it may need additional P25 billion this year to buy more vaccines and another P55 billion next year for "booster shots."