Press Release

June 14, 2021 Gatchalian seeks more investments in renewable energy To encourage large power consumers to invest in the electricity sector and develop the use of indigenous and renewable energy (RE) resources, Senator Win Gatchalian proposed the removal of the 100 kilowatt size limit in the installation of power generation facilities under the net metering program through Senate Bill No. 2219. Removing the 100-kilowatt cap will allow large electricity consumers such as commercial establishments, industrial buildings, and government offices to avail of the net-metering program under Republic Act No. 9513, otherwise known as the Renewable Energy Act of 2008. Gatchalian said it will encourage more investments in RE while at the same time provide support in terms of savings to industries that have the capacity to install power generator facilities such as solar panels on their rooftops. "The rooftop now becomes a resource. Kung mayroong kang rooftop, it's as good as real estate kasi puwede kang magkabit doon ng panels at mag-generate ng revenue," said Gatchalian, the Chairperson of the Senate Energy Committee. "Kung dati ang pinakasilbi ng rooftops ay ang protektahan ang property mo, ngayon maaari na rin itong maging instrumento para bumaba ang singil sa kuryente. Ngunit dahil sa limitasyon na nakasaad sa umiiral na batas, hindi ito naisasakatuparan," he added. In filing Senate Bill No. 2219, Gatchalian noted that the net-metering program is not maximized as only 53 or 37.32% out of the 142 distribution utilities (DUs) are qualified end-users for net-metering as of March 31, 2021. Aside from the removal of the 100-kW cap, the proposed bill mandates the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) to regularly determine the cap taking into consideration the possible effects on the stability of the grid and the retail rates of captive customers and further streamline the submissions and permitting process to include minimum requirements for local government units, all under the time frames provided in Republic Act No. 11234, otherwise known as the Energy Virtual One Stop-Shop Act (EVOSS). To further promote and encourage commercial development of RE projects, RA 9513 provided the net-metering program where electricity customers are allowed to install an RE facility within their premises up to a capacity of 100kW and any excess electricity not consumed is exported to a DU and in return, the customer is compensated through credits in their monthly bill. Those RE installations above the 100kW ceiling are not covered by the net-metering program. # # # Pamumuhunan sa renewable energy itinutulak ni Gatchalian Ipinanukala ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pagtanggal ng 100-kilowatt na limitasyon para sa pagpapatayo ng mga power generation facilities sa ilalim ng tinatawag na net-metering program upang mahikayat ang mga malalaking kumpanya na mamuhunan sa paggamit ng mga renewable energy (RE) resources. Sa kanyang Senate Bill No. 2219, sinabi ni Gatchalian na mas maraming commercial establishments, industrial buildings, at opisina ng gobyerno ang maaaring makinabang kapag tuluyan nang tinanggal ang 100-kilowatt cap sa net-metering program na nasa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 9513 o ang Renewable Energy Act of 2008. Nakasaad sa RA 9513 ang net metering kung saan ang mga konsyumer ng kuryente ay pinapayagang magtayo ng RE facility sa kanilang nasasakupan hanggang sa kapasidad na 100kW at ang hindi makukunsumong kuryente ay dadalhin sa distribution utility (DU) at kailangang maipasa rin ito sa konsyumer sa pamamagitan ng diskwento sa kanilang electricity bill. Ang mga RE installation na may higit sa 100kW ay hindi maaaring makinabang sa net-metering program sa ilalim ng umiiral na batas. Hindi lang dadami ani Gatchalian ang mamumuhunan sa paggamit ng RE, makakatipid din sa konsumo ng kuryente ang mga maglalagay ng mga power generator facilities katulad ng solar panels sa mga bubungan oras na tinanggal na ang 100 kW cap. "Ang mga bubong ay mistulang real estate na rin dahil pwede kang magkabit doon ng panels at mag-generate ng revenue. Kung dati ang pinakasilbi ng rooftops ay ang protektahan ang property mo, ngayon maaari na rin itong maging instrumento para bumaba ang singil sa kuryente. Ngunit dahil sa limitasyon na nakasaad sa umiiral na batas, hindi ito naisasakatuparan," sabi ni Gatchalian, Chairperson ng Senate Energy Committee. Sa kanyang paghain ng SB 2219, ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na hindi masyadong napapakinabangan ang net-metering program dahil 53 o 37.32% lamang sa kabuuang 142 distribution utilities ang tinaguriang qualified end-users ng net metering, base sa pinakahuling pagtatala noong Marso 31, 2021. Bukod sa pagtanggal ng 100 kW cap, ang panukalang batas ay nagbibigay mandato sa Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC) na tukuyin ang cap habang isinasaalang-alang ang posibleng epekto ng katatagan ng grid pati na ang presyo para sa mga kostumer. Paiikliin din ang pagpoproseso ng mga dokumento, kasama na ang minimum requirements ng mga local government units (LGUs) batay sa nakasaad na time frame, sa ilalim ng Republic Act No. 11234 na mas kilala sa tawag na Energy Virtual One Stop-Shop Act (EVOSS). # # #