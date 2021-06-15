Drilon to Ilonggos: Vaccines on the way

Senate Minority Leader Franklin M. Drilon appealed for more vaccines for Iloilo City amid the renewed surge in COVID-19 cases in the city and some parts of the Western Visayas.

Vaccine czar Sec. Carlito Galvez Jr. assured Drilon that they will deploy more COVID-19 vaccines in Iloilo City and the Western Visayas to prevent the further spread of the virus.

During the Senate Committee of the Whole hearing on Tuesday, Galvez committed to expedite the delivery of additional 27,700 doses of vaccines - 16,700 doses of Sinovac and 11,000 doses of Pfizer.

The government has also allocated 35,100 doses of Pfizer to Region 6, according to Drilon, citing Galvez's assurance.

During the surge, the government deployed 290,254 doses of vaccines in Western Visayas, including 80,000 doses of AstraZeneca and 210,254 doses of Sinovac, Galvez added.

The government had previously deployed 505,240 doses of vaccines in Region 6.

Drilon said he is extremely worried about the situation in the city and the rising cases in the whole of Western Visayas.

"Salamat po sa inyong tulong sa aking mga kasimanwa. They are fearful that there will be no vaccines coming to them. This assurance will ease their worries," Drilon said.

Drilon said he is confident that Iloilo City and the rest of Western Visayas will be able to curb the spread of the virus.

"I have confidence in the ability of our local chief executives in Iloilo to prevent the further spread of the virus. We will overcome this together," Drilon said in a statement.

Lastly, Drilon encouraged his kasimanwas to get vaccinated.

"There is no better and more effective way to protect yourself and your family against COVID-19 than to get vaccinated. The best vaccine is the ones available, so register now and get vaccinated," Drilon said.