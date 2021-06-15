Press Release

June 15, 2021 Gatchalian raises need to develop satellite-based technologies to improve internet access Given that the Philippines is an archipelagic country and is not well supported by robust telecommunications infrastructure, maximizing the use of satellite technology as an alternative connectivity solution can address problems on the reliability of internet connection especially in many remote areas, Senator Win Gatchalian said. In necessitating the filing of Senate Bill No. 2250 or the "Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021", Gatchalian explained that a satellite is used to get an internet signal from the Internet Service Provider (ISP) to the user. To further illustrate, the ISP sends a fiber internet signal to a satellite in space. The satellite dish is connected to the modem of the user which then connects the user to the internet. At a time when most transactions were shifted to virtual platforms to lessen physical interactions amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Gatchalian said the use of digital technologies in the country is still below its potential with 45% of Filipinos and 74% of public schools nationwide remain unconnected. The situation is far worse in the Visayas and Mindanao where there's less than 40% of internet usage. "Ang problema natin, bukod sa kulang sa imprastraktura, limitado pa rin ang bilang ng mga nagbibigay serbisyo pagdating sa internet connection. Kaya kahit na sabihin pang bumibilis na ang internet sa ilang mga siyudad, hindi pa rin ramdam lalo na sa mga liblib na probinsya na walang cell sites o towers," Gatchalian said. The lawmaker added that satellite-based internet is commonly used by both developed and developing countries to provide internet services especially in an area where it is more expensive to roll out wired or mobile networks. It is envisioned through this bill that internet access will be improved by encouraging the entry of new satellite technologies to provide services to those either unserved or underserved areas, the senator said. "Improving internet access in the country will spur investments in the Information and Communications Technology (ICT) sector and expand the digital infrastructure that will ensure universal access to the internet, especially in critical areas such as e-government and the delivery of basic services, education, health, trade, finance, disaster preparedness, and public safety, he concluded. # # # Gatchalian isinusulong ang satellite-based technology para sa mas maayos na internet connection Iginiit ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang pangangailangan ng paggamit ng satellite technology bilang alternatibong solusyon sa pagkakaroon ng mas maasahang internet connection lalo na sa mga malalayong lugar sa bansa na walang imprastraktura ng mga telecommunications companies. Sa pagsusulong ng Senate Bill No. 2250 o ang panukalang "Satellite-Based Technologies for Internet Connectivity Act of 2021," ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na maaaring magamit ang satellite upang makakuha ng internet signal mula sa Internet Service Provider (ISP) na magkokonekta sa mga gumagamit ng internet. Sa kanyang paglalarawan, ang ISP ang magpapadala ng fiber internet signal sa satellite na nasa kalawakan. Gamit ang satellite dish, ito ang pagkukunan ng signal ng modem upang magkaroon ng koneksyon sa internet. Ayon kay Gatchalian, marami pa rin ang hindi gumagamit ng digital technology sa bansa sa kabila ng pagkakaroon ng iba't ibang virtual platforms na naging paraan para mabawasan ang pisikal na interaksyon magmula noong magkaroon ng pandemya dulot ng COVID-19. Nasa 45% ng mga Pilipino at 74% ng pampublikong paaralan sa buong bansa ang walang internet connectivity. Mas malala ang sitwasyon sa Visayas at Mindanao dahil wala pa sa 40% ang naitalang gumagamit sa kanila ng internet. "Ang problema natin, bukod sa kulang sa imprastraktura, limitado pa rin ang bilang ng mga nagbibigay serbisyo pagdating sa internet connection. Kaya kahit na sabihin pang bumibilis na ang internet sa ilang mga siyudad, hindi pa rin ramdam lalo na sa mga liblib na probinsya na walang cell sites o towers," ani Gatchalian. Hindi na bago aniya ang satellite-based internet dahil ginagamit na ito ng mga maraming bansa upang makapagbigay ng internet service lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan malaki ang hamon ng paglalagay ng wired o mobile networks. Sa pamamagitan ng nasabing panukala, masisiguro ang mas maayos na internet access dulot ng pagkakaroon ng mga bagong satellite technology at maaabot pa ang mga lugar na kulang o walang nagagamit na koneksyon sa internet, sabi ng senador. "Ang pagsasaayos ng internet access sa bansa ay makakapagbigay daan para dumami ang mga mamumuhunan sa sektor ng Information and Communications Technology (ICT) at mapalawak pa ang digital infrastructure upang masiguro ang universal access sa internet lalo na sa mga lugar kung saan gumagamit ng online government services na may kinalaman sa edukasyon, kalusugan, pakikipagkalakalan, pinansyal, paghahanda sa sakuna at kaligtasan ng publiko," pagtatapos ng senador. # # #