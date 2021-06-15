Bong Go says PRRD has ordered the immediate deployment of COVID-19 vaccines to high risk areas; cites situation in Metro Manila as evidence that vaccines work

Senator Christopher "Bong" Go told reporters that President Rodrigo Duterte has already instructed the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases to immediately deploy vaccines to high risk areas amid reports of rising COVID-19 cases.

"Kagabi po nakausap namin ni Pangulong Duterte ang some members of the IATF. Sabi ni Pangulong Duterte, i-deploy na agad ang mga bakuna, lalo na sa critical areas, high risk areas. Halimbawa na lang po tumaas ang cases sa Zamboanga del Norte, Zamboanga del Sur, mga ganung areas po," shared Go during the launch of the 119th Malasakit Center at the National Children's Hospital in Quezon City on Monday, June 14.

The Senator cited the current situation in Metro Manila as an example for the effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines.

"Kita n'yo, Metro Manila, tumaas noong Marso pero nung dumating ang mga bakuna, nag-stabilize na po. Ngayon po, health workers natin, nakakatuwa 85% po ng healthworkers natin dito sa Children's Hospital ang nagpabakuna. Ibig sabihin, tumataas na po ang tiwala ng mga kababayan natin (sa bakuna)," he added.

"Ang gusto po ni Pangulong Duterte, i-deploy po sa pinakasulok po na mga lugar dito sa ating bansa dahil based on experience kapag nakadeploy na ang bakuna, medyo na-stabilize na tayo. Halimbawa, NCR (National Capital Region) nakita n'yo 'di na masyadong napupuno ang mga ospital," he added.

Noting the rising number of cases in some parts of the Visayas and Mindanao, Go expressed urgency in preventing their local healthcare systems from collapsing.

"Doon naman po sa probinsya sa Visayas at Mindanao, nandun naman nagkakaroon ng full capacity at 'di natin ma-afford na bumagsak ang healthcare system doon," said Go.

"Ganito po kasi, halimbawa, ang Dipolog (City), sila ang sentro. Ang mga kapit-munisipyo po, marami ang tumatakbo doon sa DOH (Department of Health) hospital at provincial hospital nila, nagkakapunuan po. Ganun po ang nangyayari sa ngayon. 'Yun ang ayaw nating mangyari kaya sabi ni Pangulo, i-deploy agad ang mga bakuna sa mga lugar aside from deploying the healthcare workers at 'yung kapasidad nila na 'di mapuno ang mga ospital," he explained.

Go mentioned that the strict health protocols in the country ordered by President Duterte will eventually pay off. He added that he and the president will always prioritize the protection of lives of Filipinos.

"Kaya tayo mas istrikto, si Pangulong Duterte gusto n'ya mas istrikto dahil importante sa amin ni Pangulong Duterte ang buhay ng bawat Pilipino. Uulitin ko, ang pera ay kikitain natin pero ang perang kikitain natin ay 'di mabibili ang buhay," he said.

Meanwhile, the Senator continued to remind vaccinated individuals to complete their COVID-19 doses. "Alam n'yo 'di ko maintindihan bakit 'di kayo bumabalik sa second dose, eh, naka-lista naman po 'yun kelan kayo babalik."

"'Wag n'yo po sayangin ang second dose kesa po mag-expire 'yun, masira, 'wag n'yo po sayangin 'yun. I'm sure 'yung gobyerno naman po kapag malapit na mag-expire ibibigay naman nila sa iba 'yan. Sa lahat po ng naka-first dose na po, nakikiusap po ako sa inyo kulang po ang first dose. Marami pong mga requirement po na dapat pasok kayo sa second dose," he added.

Go said that those fully vaccinated will eventually be allowed greater mobility, particularly in areas under the General Community Quarantine.

"Kapag second dose, maaari kayong lumabas mga senior citizen pwede na kayong lumabas kung naka-second dose na kayo. Isipin n'yo nagpa-first dose kayo tapos 'di kayo bumalik ng second dose. 'Di rin kayo makakalabas. Sayang ang first dose n'yo, so, tapusin n'yo na po ang second dose n'yo," he said.

"Wala naman sigurong mawawala sa inyo kung bumalik kayo for second dose. Nakapunta nga kayo ng first dose, so, ibig sabihin kung naging maganda naman ang epekto sa inyo ay wala kayong dapat ikatakot o ipangamba sa second dose," he ended.