Press Release

June 15, 2021 IMEE: HIGH JAB HESITANCY IS THE PROBLEM, NOT VACCINE BUDGET Senator Imee Marcos has called on the government for clearer strategies that will increase vaccine acceptance and immunity against Covid-19 to speed up the country's economic recovery. "We have the money for vaccines. But vaccination hesitancy remains a challenge and may lead to a greater wastage of vaccines and government funds than the incidence of poor cold storage. Without herd immunity, economic recovery will be choppy," Marcos said. "To solve this, the government needs to determine where it should conduct more aggressive information campaigns which are tailored to the language, unique customs and belief systems of the local government unit concerned. For instance, an emphasis that vaccines are halal may be needed in the BARMM, or that a certain vaccine has already been administered in Muslim countries," Marcos explained. The Senate economic affairs committee chairman said more Filipinos still need to be convinced to take the jab, citing that the last national survey showed little improvement in the vaccination hesitancy rate of close to 50 percent. Marcos also urged the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) to "draw up a Plan B, in case vaccine suppliers renege on their commitments to the Philippines this year." The IATF has faced delays in its scheduled procurement of vaccines from global pharmaceutical firms and the World Health Organization's COVAX facility due to hoarding and delivery disputes among vaccine-manufacturing nations. A recent pledge by seven of the world's richest democracies to supply at least a billion Covid-19 vaccine doses to poor countries next year is a ray of light amid the staggered arrival of more vaccines, Marcos said. "Many Western nations are playing catch-up after China's headstart in vaccine diplomacy," Marcos said of the G7 comprising Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. "The G7 pledge for 2022 implies that vaccines we are buying this year can be produced and delivered. But the IATF must constantly follow up on foreign commitments to preempt and remedy any more delays in the original timeline to fully vaccinate 70% of Filipinos," Marcos explained. Marcos, who also chairs the Senate committee on electoral reforms and people's participation, added that increasing vaccination acceptance and immunity could help voter registration pick up its pace, "so that next year's elections truly reflect who we want to lead us through this health crisis towards economic recovery." (Tagalog version) IMEE: PAG-AALANGAN MAGPABAKUNA ANG PROBLEMA, HINDI ANG PERANG PAMBILI Nanawagan si Senador Imee Marcos sa pamahalaan na maglatag ng mas klarong mga estratehiya para mapataas ang bilang ng mga mahihikayat na magpabakuna at mapabilis ang herd immunity immunity laban sa Covid-19, para tuloy-tuloy na ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya ng ating bansa. "May pera tayong pambili ng mga bakuna. Pero nananatiling hamon ang pag-aalangan o pag-aatubiling magpabakuna na maaaring mauwi sa pagkasayang mga bakuna at pondo ng gobyerno kaysa insidente ng mahinang cold storage. Kung walang herd immunity, pautay-utay din ang ating economic recovery," ani Marcos. "Para malutas ito, kinakailangang madetermina ng gobyerno kung saan ito dapat maglunsad ng puspusang 'information campaign' na aakma sa lenggwahe, kakaibang kostumbre at sistema ng paniniwala ng isang lokal na pamahalaan. Halimbawa, ang pagbibigay-diin na ang bakunang aakma o kailangan sa BARMM ay halal, o ang isang partikular na bakuna ay nasubukan na sa mga Muslim na bansa," paliwanag ni Marcos. Giit ni Marcos kailangang makapagprisinta ang IATF ng "Plan B, kapag hindi natupad ang ipinangakong mga supply ng bakuna sa Pilipinas sa taong ito." Maraming pagka-antala ang hinarap ng IATF sa mga nakaiskedyul na pag-angkat ng mga bakuna mula sa mga global pharmaceutical firm at COVAX facility ng World Health Organization, dahil sa hoarding o sobra-sobrang pag-iimbak ng mga bakuna at mga di pagkakasundo sa pagdedeliber nito sa pagitan ng mga bansang gumagawa ng bakuna. Liwanag sa dilim, ani Marocs, ang pangako ng pito sa pinakamayamang demokratikong bansa na magsu-supply ng nasa bilyong Covid-vaccine doses sa mga mahihirap na bansa sa susunod na taon. "Maraming Western countries ang humahabol sa vaccine diplomacy ng China," ang sabi ni Marcos tungkol sa G7 na binubuo ng Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, the United States, and the United Kingdom. "Ang pangako ng G7 sa 2022 ay nangangahulugan na ang bakunang ating binibili sa taong ito ay maaaring ma-produce at mai-deliber. Ngunit dapat i-follow up ng IATF ang mga nauna nang pangako para maremedyuhan agad ang anumang pagkaantala at hindi na tumagal pa ang timeline para mabakunahan ang 70 porsyento ng populasyon," ani Marcos. Dagdag pa ni Marcos, na chairman din ng Senate committee on electoral reforms and people's participation, ang pagtaas ng pagtanggap sa bakuna ay makatulong sa pagpapabilis ng rehistrasyon ng mga botante, " para ang eleksyon sa susunod na taon ay totoong magpapakita kung sino ang talagang nais nating mamuno habang patuloy ang pandemya, tungo sa pagrekober ng ating ekonomiya.