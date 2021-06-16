Press Release

June 16, 2021 In spite of calls by outgoing ICC prosecutor to probe PRRD, Bong Go says the war against drugs will remain relentless to provide future generations of Filipinos a safer Philippines Senator Christopher "Bong" Go maintained that the government's war against illegal drugs will remain relentless in spite of a formal request for judicial authorization to conduct an investigation on alleged crimes against humanity case filed against President Rodrigo Duterte by the outgoing prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. "'Di po titigil si Pangulong Duterte sa kampanya kontra droga. Inumpisahan na po ito ni Pangulong Duterte. Ramdam na po ito ng taumbayan," said Go during an interview after he distributed assistance to fire victims in Tondo, Manila on Tuesday, June 15. The Senator said that the campaign against illegal drugs has made the country safer and more secure. He added that Filipinos trust law enforcement authorities now more than before. "Magtanong po kayo. Nakakalakad na po ang kanilang mga anak sa gabi, sa tulong po 'yan ng mga pulis. Ang mga pulis ngayon, malalapitan n'yo po, maasahan n'yo po. Ramdam po ng taumbayan na secure po at meron tayong peace of mind na umuwi ang kanilang mga anak," the Senator said. "Kumpara po noon kesa ngayon, makakauwi po ang ating mga anak na meron tayong peace of mind na walang gagalaw sa kanila, dahil po 'yan sa sakripisyo ni Pangulong Duterte para sa ating mga anak," he added. Go said that the war on illegal drugs is in line with President Duterte's mission of providing a safer country not just for Filipinos today but for generations to come. "Ang kampanya laban sa droga, ginagawa po ni Pangulong Duterte 'di lang po para sa atin ngayon para po 'yan sa ating mga anak," he said. "Sinugal n'ya po lahat. Sabi n'ya hindi s'ya titigil hanggang sa huling araw ng kanyang termino. Galit si Pangulong Duterte sa mga durugista," added Go. Venting his anger to drug perpetrators, Go, then, warned Filipinos against the menace of dangerous drugs, saying that they do not just ruin an individual's life, but the lives of their families. "Ako rin po, galit din po ako sa kanila dahil alam po namin maraming pamilya ang nasira dahil sa droga. 'Yan sabi ko nga ibili n'yo na lang ng pagkain kesa pumasok kayo sa droga. Dahil kapag pumasok kayo sa droga, isang paa n'yo nasa hukay at delikado talaga," explained Go. "Kapag may isang biktima ng droga sa pamilya, may magnanakaw na kukunin ang pera sa pitaka, ibibili ng droga, sa halip na ibili ng baon o hapunan sa mga anak po nila," he added. To strengthen the government's campaign against illegal drugs and help reform drug victims, Go filed during the start of the 18th Congress Senate Bill No. 399 that seeks to establish a drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center in every province nationwide. Go believes that in the fight against the menace of illegal drugs, attention must also be directed towards the rehabilitation and recovery of its victims. Go also said that drug dependents can be considered victims of the drug trade. According to Go, they are people who have been preyed upon by opportunistic crime syndicates seeking to take advantage of the downward spiral that inevitably takes place once drug addiction begins. Thus, drug dependents should also be treated as victims in dire need of medical, psychological and spiritual help, with a chance of being successfully reintegrated into society as reformed, healthy and productive citizens. "Habang walang humpay ang kampanya natin kontra sa mga kriminal na sangkot sa mga drug-related na krimen at sa mga sindikatong involved sa illegal drug trade, kailangan din nating tulungan at sagipin ang mga drug dependents na naging biktima ng kanilang adiksyon sa bawal na gamot," Go said earlier. Under SBN 399, otherwise known as an "Act Providing for the Establishment and Support of a Drug Abuse Treatment and Rehabilitation Center in Every Province Throughout the Philippines and Appropriating Funds Therefor", one drug abuse treatment and rehabilitation center shall be established in every province under the supervision of the Department of Health (DOH). If passed into law, the center will be tasked to provide care, treatment, and accommodation to persons found to be drug dependents. The Senator also filed SBN 207 which, if passed, will reinstate capital punishment for certain heinous crimes involving illegal drugs and plunder.