Press Release

June 17, 2021 Sen. Tolentino's statement/reaction on retired ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's recommendation to conduct full investigation on President Rodrigo Duterte's war on drugs "I still have some doubts as to the official credibility of former prosecutor Fatou Bensouda's ICC recommendations announced hours before she retired from ICC last Tuesday (June 15,2021).We should note that previously Madame Bensouda was included in the SDN (specifically designated national) list of the US government under President Trump . Besouda as a US designated "terrorist" was considered as a threat to US national security and foreign and economic policies and though a former bank manager, her financial transactions and those dealing with her were blocked by the US Treasury. How can she during her tenure objectively conduct an investigation when some members of the international community considered her as persona non grata for terrorist links? A lot of questions will have to be answered first whether a retired prosecutor can still recommend the prosecution of a head of state of a non Treaty of Rome signatory."