Press Release

June 17, 2021 Villanueva urges CHED, DOH to fast track implementation of 'Doktor Para sa Bayan' Law Recruiting medical scholars should be as funded and as focused as government preparations for the May 2022 elections, Senator Joel Villanueva said, adding that "future physicians are the most important hire the government should make at this time." Villanueva, principal sponsor and author of the landmark Doktor Para Sa Bayan law, said the medical scholarship program, when fully implemented, will double the number of medicine graduates staying in the country and bring medical services closer to far-flung communities through the return service program. "Coming from the pandemic, this is the most important health insurance we should have," he said in a statement. "We're confident that the Commission on Higher Education is leaving no stone unturned when it comes to the implementing rules of this very important measure. We hope that the IRR is released just before the Academic Year opens in the next few months." He explained that if billions in taxpayer's money is spent to hold elections for 18,000 national and local posts every three years, the amount to produce the same number of doctors is definitely much lower. There are only 3 practicing doctors for every 10,000 Filipinos, with the ratio higher in rural communities as doctors concentrate around patient-rich urban centers. To address this, Congress passed the Doktor Para Sa Bayan bill, which President Duterte signed into law as Republic Act 11509 in December last year. The law "consolidates and harmonizes" all state medical scholarship programs under a single Medical Scholarship and Return Service (MSRS) program. The scholarship covers tuition and other school fees; books, supplies, and equipment; clothing, dormitory and transportation allowances; internship, medical board review and licensure fees; and a monthly stipend. Once scholars obtain their licenses, they "repay" the state by serving as physicians in underserved communities and government facilities. Villanueva said two state universities received the greenlight from the Commission on Higher Education to open their medical schools: Western Mindanao State University in Zamboanga Peninsula, and Cebu Normal University in Cebu. The latest additions bring to 10 the number of SUCs offering medical programs in their institutions. Villanueva urged CHED and DOH to create a website on the scholarship program "that will serve as a one-stop information center and application portal." He called on the CHED, DOH and DBM to immediately release the law's implementing rules and regulations "in time for the opening of the second semester." "Tulad po ng mga ating mga government projects, do not delay rin po ang panawagan natin sa implementasyon ng Doktor para sa Bayan law, alang-alang buhay at kalusugan at kalusugan ng ating mamamayan," he said. —————————————————————————— Villanueva, hinimok ang CHED, DOH na paspasan ang pagpapatupad ng 'Doktor Para sa Bayan' Law Kung gaano kasugid ang pamahalaan sa paghahanda para sa halalan sa Mayo 2022 ay ganun din sana umano ang pagsisikap na maka-enganyo ng mga iskolar sa medisina ayon kay Sen. Joel Villanueva. Dagdag pa ng senador, ang mga "future physicians" na ito ang isa sa mga pinakamahalaga sanang maging bahagi ng serbisyo publiko lalo na sa panahon ng pandemya. Ani Villanueva, prinsipal na sponsor at may-akda ng landmark na batas na "Doktor Para Sa Bayan" law, ang programang ito, kapag ipinatupad, ay magdodoble sa bilang ng mga nag-aaral ng medisina sa bansa na makakapagdala ng serbisyong medikal sa mga malalayo at liblib na lugar sa ilalim ng return service program. "Ito po ang pinakamahalagang health insurance ng isang bansang manggagaling sa pandemya," sabi ni Villanueva sa isang pahayag. "Naniniwala po tayo na ginagawa ng Commission on Higher Education, pati na rin ng DOH at DBM ang lahat upang mailabas na ang implementing rules ng batas na ito. Sana ay magawa nila ang IRR bago magsimula ang Academic Year sa mga susunod na buwan." Paliwanag ni Villanueva, chair ng Senate labor committee, kung bilyon bilyon ang nagagastos sa kaban ng bayan para isagawa ang halalan para sa 18,000 na posisyong lokal at nasyonal, mas mababa umano ang kakailanganin sa pagpapatapos ng parehong bilang na mga doktor. Mayroon lang 3 doktor sa bawat 10,000 na Pilipino, ngunit mas mataas ito sa mga rural communities dahil nasa lungsod ang marami sa mga doktor. Kaya minarapat ng Kongreso na ipasa ang Doktor Para Sa Bayan bill, na pinirmahan ni Pangulong Duterte para maging Republic Act 11509 nitong Disyembre ng nakaraang taon. Ang naturang batas ay pinagsama-sama ang lahat ng medical scholarship programs sa ilalim ng isang Scholarship and Return Service (MSRS) program, na tutustusan ang tuition at iba pang pangangailangan ng iskolar tulad ng libro, dormitoryo, laboratory fees, allowance, internship, medical board review at licensure fees, at iba pa. At kapag nagtapos na ang mga iskolar at pumasa na sa board exams para sa kanilang mga lisensya, maari nilang ibalik ang ipinantustos sa pag-aaral sa pamamagitan ng pagiging doktor sa mga baryo at iba pang pampublikong pasilidad. Ani Villanueva, dalawang pamantasan na ang pinayagan ng CHED na magbukas ng programa sa medisina: ang Western Mindanao State University sa Zamboanga Peninsula at ang Cebu Normal University sa Cebu. Sa ngayon, mayrong nang sampung State Universities and Colleges ang nag-aalok ng kursong medisina sa mga pamantasan. Hinimok din ni Villanueva ang CHED at DOH na gumawa ng website para lamang sa scholarship program para magsilbing "one-stop information center at application portal." Dahil dito, nanawagang muli ang senador sa CHED, DOH at DBM na madaliin na ang paglalabas ng IRR ng batas para sa napipintong pagbubukas ng klase. "Tulad po ng mga ating mga government projects, do not delay rin po ang panawagan natin sa implementasyon ng Doktor para sa Bayan law, alang-alang buhay at kalusugan at kalusugan ng ating mamamayan," ani Villanueva.