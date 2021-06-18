Press Release

June 18, 2021 Hontiveros seeks senate probe into police brutality on kids, teens, 'unabated' killings Senator Risa Hontiveros is set to file a senate resolution seeking an investigation, in aid of legislation, on the "unabated" killings during police operations, which have claimed the lives of thousands of Filipinos, including children and teenagers. The move comes as yet another teenager, 16-year-old Johndy Maglinte, was allegedly killed by police officers in an operation in Laguna. According to reports, Maglinte's family alleged he was shot while handcuffed and lying face down. "Johndy, at 16, is still a child according to our laws. Anong laban ng isang bata sa isang armadong institusyon? Bakit ba ang lalakas ng loob ng ilan sa mga pulis na mang-api at kumitil ng mga kabataang walang kalaban-laban? This is a serious human rights violation that needs to be investigated," the senator said. Hontiveros, who chairs the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality believes Maglinte's death is no longer an isolated case as many other cases of police brutality have led to the death of helpless teenagers. In 2018, Kian delos Santos, Carl Arnaiz, and Reynaldo de Guzman, all teenagers, were killed during a so-called "One Time, Big Time" operation of the Caloocan City police. "Maglinte's death should never be considered an isolated case. These operations have been constantly posing a real danger to our youth: mula kay Kian delos Santos at sa kanyang mga kasamahan noong 2018, hanggang Kay Johndy ngayong 2021, at sa libu-libo pang mga kabataang pumanaw dahil sa kalabisan ng ating pulisya," she said. "This relentless, unabated slaughter of our people must stop. I will do all I can to make sure the perpetrators are brought to justice," she added. Hontiveros noted that government officials should stop defending their brutal policies and focus their resources on pursuing a public health approach to problematic drug use. "In the middle of a pandemic, no less, this administration continues to inflict nationwide emotional trauma on Filipinos. This should never be the status quo. Karumal-dumal na ang walang tigil na patayan at karahasan. Everyday, we will choose to take steps that will rectify this tremendous injustice towards Filipinos. The day of reckoning is fast approaching," Hontiveros concluded.