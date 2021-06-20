Unity paramount in 2022 Presidential Elections: Pangilinan

SENATOR Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan in an interview on Sunday emphasized the need for the opposition to unite for the 2022 Presidential Elections.

"Ine-encourage natin at sinusuportahan natin ang effort na pagkaisahin ang lahat ng mga nais na bigyan ng alternatibo ang ating panunungkulan, alternatibo sa administrasyon. Kailangang magkaisa," said the president of the Liberal Party of the Philippines.

"For unity to be achieved, we must set aside our differences and focus not on what divides us but on what unites us. Setting aside our differences to achieve unity is paramount," he added.

Pangilinan also echoed the sentiments of Vice President Leni Robredo on fielding one candidate for the presidency to go against the administration's candidate.

"Sabi niya we have to have one candidate dahil kinakailangang magk-isa. Otherwise kung tatlo o apat na kandidato eh malaki ang tyansa na administrasyon pa rin ang mananalo. Sa iyan, number one, kailangan isa. And she also said it does not have to be her," he said.

When asked to clarify if the Liberal Party is willing to support a candidate outside the party should Vice President Robredo decide not to run for president in 2022, Pangilinan said he echoes LP vice president Franklin Drilon's pronouncement.

"Sabi niya kung hindi magdedesisyon si VP Leni, kung ang magiging desisyon niya ay hindi siya tatakbo, handa tayong makipag-ugnayan o makipag-usap sa iba na hindi miyembro ng LP na maari [tayong] magkasundo at isantabi ang differences to unite and provide an alternative to the current administration's choices," he said.

In closing, Pangilinan emphasized that before talking about who to field in the next elections, the opposition leaders should be able to inspire the people to register first for the elections.

"Bago pa nga natin pag-usapan kung sino ba ang kakandidato, pag-usapan natin kung paano ang ating mga kababayan ay magparehistro at kumilos," Pangilinan ended.

Using population projections from the Philippine Statistics Authority and data from Comelec, around 15 million eligible voters are not registered.