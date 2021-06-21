On excellent track record for President and Vice-President

AN EXCELLENT track record and political experience are among the yardstick that the voting population should use when choosing the country's top two leaders in next year's elections, Senate President Vicente Sotto III said today.

"Kapag gusto mong maging pangulo o pangalawang pangulo ng bansa, una sa lahat kailangan makita ng mga kababayan natin na mayroon kang excellent track record at kung ano ang maibibigay mong solusyon sa napakaraming problema ng ating bansa. Kailangang handa ka ring mag-submit ng iyong report card sa taumbayan," Sotto said in a radio interview.

Stressing that running the country is not a learning experience, Sotto said those who would vie for the presidency and vice presidency must have a program on how to address the country's crucial problems.

The Senate leader said the Filipino people cannot afford to take a risk in their next leaders, especially during this time when the COVID-19 continues to be a health challenge and its impacts a major economic setback.

"Hindi pwedeng Take 2, na kapag nanalo ka saka ka lang mag-iisip ng gagawin mo. Doon ka pa lang mag-aaral. Dapat ready ka na pagsampa mo. Ito 'yung mga posisyon sa gobyerno na hindi pinag-aaralan kapag nakaupo ka na," Sotto said.

He added: "Hindi mo pwedeng pag-praktisan ang pagka-pangulo at bise-presidente. Ang mali mo ay makakaapekto sa lahat ng Pilipino. Kung baga sa laro walang 'ulit,' walang 'Take 2' o 'Take 3.' Hindi ganyan ang inaasahan ng taumbayan sa kanilang mga lider."

Sotto will make his next political step after completing consultations with various sectors including, but not limited to, political veterans, party mates, consumer groups and retired members of the military and police.