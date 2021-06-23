De Lima commends OVP's 'Vaccine Express' for essential workers

Opposition Senator Leila M. de Lima has lauded the Office of the Vice President (OVP) for launching a drive-thru vaccination program for tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders in Manila last June 22 to ramp up COVID-19 vaccinations.

De Lima, a social justice and human rights champion, said the initiative led by Vice President Leni Robredo shows what genuine public service and real concern for the people look like.

"Our Busy Presidente again showed us exactly how to get things done without the need for threats, terror or force, just plain initiative, leadership and concrete action. Ito ang totoong serbisyo para sa bayan," she said.

"Kudos to VP Leni and her office for coordinating with the City Government of Manila and the private sector to ensure that essential workers have timely and easy access to COVID-19 vaccine. Saludo rin tayo sa mga volunteers na matiyagang tumulong upang mabakunahan ang marami nating kababayan," she added.

Last Tuesday, Robredo opened a "vaccine express" in Manila where they inoculated 2,275 tricycle, pedicab, and delivery riders at the Cultural Center of the Philippines. The program aims to inoculate a total of 5,000 drivers and riders until today, Wednesday.

The "Vaccine Express" is Manila's first drive-thru vaccination site that aims to make inoculation against the deadly COVID-19 virus more accessible for essential workers under the A4 priority group.

Reportedly, Robredo and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno expressed interest in maintaining the collaboration for the inoculation of more essential workers, saying that they plan "to continue the initiative to bring vaccination to vendors in Manila City."

De Lima said Duterte could learn a thing or two from Robredo's leadership style so he won't resort to threatening the public to address vaccine hesitancy among Filipinos.

"Sanggano policy. Iyong babantaan mo na ipakukulong ang hindi pa nababakunahan e yung suplay nga ng bakuna sa bansa kulang pa. Ang mga probinsya ay umaapela na sobrang kapus ang suplay na dumarating sa kanila. Problema talaga kapag sanggano ang umuupo sa problema," she said.

"Yan ang hirap sa mga utak-dahas. Sana nag-iisip nang maigi at ng wastong paraan kung paano mahihikayat ang marami nating kababayan para magpabakuna bago manakot. Siya na ngang batugan at walang inisyatiba, nananakot pa," she added.

It may be recalled that Duterte, in a recent meeting aired on television, threatened the public to get vaccinated otherwise he will have them jailed: "Kung ayaw mo magpabakuna, ipaaresto kita."