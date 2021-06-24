Press Release

June 24, 2021 Sen. Leila M. de Lima's Message on the passing of former President Benigno S. Aquino III 6/24/21 It is with an immensely heavy heart that I learned of Sir PNoy's passing. I'm in a state of utter disbelief and indescribable grief. Sobrang napakabigat sa loob. During these very difficult times, our nation has lost a great leader. A leader who served with all his heart, not just to continue the legacy of his parents, but to also offer his life to lead our nation on a righteous path. PNoy often shared to us what his father said: "I would never be able to forgive myself if I will have to live with the knowledge that I could have done something and did not do anything." And this is the very wisdom that PNoy has lived by. Sa bawat instruction niya sa akin noon bilang miyembro ng kanyang Gabinete, hanggang sa mga simpleng kuwentuhan at pag-uusap naming dalawa, alam mo na napakabuti niyang tao, at ang puso niya ay para sa kung anong ikabubuti ng mga Pilipino. For me and for the millions of Filipinos he served and inspired, Sir PNoy has lived a fulfilled and selfless life. Kung mayroon man akong pinanghihinayangan, 'yun ay ang hindi na niya nasilayan ang muling pagbawi at pagkakaisa ng Pilipino para bumalik sa tuwid at makatarungang landas na kaniyang ipinaglaban. As the Filipino nation and the whole world mourn his passing, our love and admiration show that he was never alone; that we are truly grateful for everything he has done and sacrificed. My fervent prayers for Sir PNoy's family and loved ones. Rest in peace, Sir. Thank you for uniting us. Thank you for fighting the good fight. Isang napakalaking karangalan po, Sir, ang makapaglingkod kasama ka. Itutuloy namin ang iyong laban. ### Access the handwritten version of Sen. Leila M. de Lima's message here: https://issuu.com/senatorleilam.delima/docs/sen._leila_m._de_lima_s_message_on_the_passing_of_