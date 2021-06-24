Press Release

June 24, 2021 STATEMENT OF SENATE MINORITY LEADER FRANKLIN M. DRILON ON THE PASSING OF FORMER PRESIDENT BENIGNO SIMEON C. AQUINO III I grieve and mourn the passing of former President Benigno Simeon C. Aquino III. I have lost a dear friend and the nation has lost a gentleman who served his country well - with all honesty and sincerity and with the purest of intentions. I am thankful for the opportunity of having worked with PNoy during his Presidency. He meant well and wanted the best for the country and for all of us. We have lost an honest man. I join the Aquino family in their mourning and offer them my sympathies and prayers.