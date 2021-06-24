Press Release

June 24, 2021 Gatchalian: LUCs key to addressing jobs-skills mismatch, boosting post-COVID recovery Amid the country's economic recovery from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Senator Win Gatchalian cites the important role of local universities and colleges (LUCs) in increasing access to education while addressing persistent jobs-skills mismatch. In a webinar titled "The Future of Local Colleges and Universities" hosted by the Philippine Futures Thinking Society and the Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela (PLV), Gatchalian said in his keynote address that LUCs can bridge the gap between jobs and skills while serving the poorest families in their jurisdiction. Since LUCs report to the local government units (LGUs) that established them, Gatchalian explained that they are more nimble, responsive, and demand-driven to local situations and needs, especially in providing skilled professionals that LGUs need. For Gatchalian, LUCs should strive to be centers of human capital development and play key parts in the long-term development plans of LGUs. They should also strengthen partnerships with the private sector, adopt their curriculums to conform to the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and promote the use of flexible learning methods, the lawmaker added. Lastly, Gatchalian seeks a standardized higher education quality measurement of LUCs, which should produce graduates who can be gainfully employed. "LUCs can be a driving force not only in serving our poor constituents, but also in terms of solving the job-skills mismatch in the country, thereby contributing to economic growth and faster recovery after the pandemic," said Gatchalian. Nationwide, there were 121 LUCs or 5.05 percent of the country's 2,396 higher education institutions (HEIs) for school year (SY) 2019-2020, based on the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) data. There were 248,731 students enrolled in LUCs, which is equivalent to seven percent of HEI enrollment, for SY 2019-2020. Gatchalian pointed out, however, that some regions only have few or zero LUCs. Both the Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) and Cagayan Valley, for instance, have zero LUCs. To ensure that quality education is the paramount consideration of LGUs when creating an HEI, Gatchalian filed Senate Bill No. 370 or the "Local Universities and Colleges Governance Act." The proposed measure seeks to prescribe mandatory standards for the establishment and operation of LUCs. It also institutes parameters to shield the operation and administration of LUCs from politicking. Gatchalian also pushed for the inclusion of LUCs in the Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (Republic Act 10931) or the free tuition law. Under the law, students from CHED-accredited LUCs are exempt from paying tuition and other fees. # # # Gatchalian: LUCs sagot sa job-skills mismatch, pagbangon ng bansa mula sa pandemya Habang patuloy ang pagbangon ng ekonomiya ng bansa mula sa pinsalang dulot ng COVID-19 pandemic, tinukoy ni Senador Win Gatchalian ang mahalagang papel ng mga local universities and colleges (LUCs) sa paghahatid ng edukasyon habang tinutugunan ang suliranin sa jobs-skills mismatch. Sa webinar na isinagawa ng Philippine Futures Thinking Society at ng Pamantasan ng Lungsod ng Valenzuela na pinamagatang "The Future of Local Colleges and Universities," ipinaliwanag ni Gatchalian na malaki ang potensyal ng mga LUCs na tugunan ang jobs-skills mismatch habang naghahatid ng edukasyon sa mga nangangailangan nating mga kababayan. Dahil ang mga LUCs ay nag-uulat sa mga local government units (LGU) na nagtatag sa kanila, mas mabilis silang rumesponde sa mga lokal na sitwasyon at pangangailangan lalo na sa pagsasanay ng mga skilled professionals na kailangan ng mga LGU. Para kay Gatchalian, mahalaga para sa mga LUCs na maging sentro ng human capital development at maging bahagi ng pagpaplano ng mga LGUs. Dapat din nilang patatagin ang ugnayan sa pribadong sektor, magpatupad ng curriculum na angkop sa Fourth Industrial Revolution, at isulong ang flexible learning methods, dagdag ng senador. Ayon pa kay Gatchalian dapat suriin ang kalidad ng edukasyon na hinahatid ng LUCs. Aniya, ang mga nagtatapos sa mga LUCs ay dapat may sapat na kakayahan upang magkaroon ng maayos na trabaho. "Mahalaga ang papel ng mga LUCs hindi lamang sa pagtulong sa mga nangangailangan nating mga kababayan, kundi pati na rin sa pagresolba sa jobs-skills mismatch sa bansa, pagpapalago ng ating ekonomiya, at pagbangon ng ating bansa mula sa pandemya," ani Gatchalian. Ayon sa Commission on Higher Education (CHED), may isang daan at dalawampu't isang (121) LUCs sa bansa, katumbas ng limang (5.05) porsyento ng mahigit dalawang libong (2,396) higher education institutions (HEIs) sa bansa noong school year (SY) 2019-2020. May halos dalawang daan at limampung libong (248,731) mag-aaral sa mga LUCs noong SY 2019-2020, katumbas ng pitong porsyento ng enrollment sa mga HEIs. Ngunit pinuna ni Gatchalian na may ilang rehiyon na kakaunti lamang o walang LUCs. Sa Cordillera Administrative Region (CAR) at Cagayan Valley, halimbawa, ay walang nakatayong mga LUCs. Upang matiyak naman na ang pagkakaroon ng dekalidad na edukasyon ang pangunahing konsiderasyon ng mga LGU sa pagtatayo ng isang HEI, inihain ni Gatchalian ang Senate Bill No. 370 o ang "Local Universities and Colleges Governance Act." Sa ilalim ng naturang panukala, magkakaroon ng pamantayan sa pagtatatag at pagpapatakbo ng mga LUCs. Itinulak din ni Gatchalian na maging bahagi ang LUCs sa Universal Access to Quality Tertiary Education (Republic Act 10931) Act o ang free tuition law. Sa ilalim ng batas, ang mga mag-aaral sa CHED-accredited na mga LUCs ay hindi na magbabayad ng matrikula at iba pang mga bayarin. # # #