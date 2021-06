Press Release

June 24, 2021 SENATOR IMEE MARCOS STATEMENT

On the death of former President Benigno C. Aquino III My heartfelt condolences to the family of former President Benigno C. Aquino III, a "classmate" in Congress from 1998 to 2007. I will always treasure the memories of our long years together as freshmen legislators and members of a tiny opposition. For beyond politics and much public acrimony, I knew Noynoy as a kind and simple soul. He will be deeply missed.