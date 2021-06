Pacquiao Statement re: Pres. Aquino

We are deeply saddened by the passing of Former President Benigno Aquino III. His love for the country was manifested in his term of service where he championed the "Daang Matuwid" and the "Kayo ang Boss Ko".

We are sending our heartfelt condolences and deepest sympathies to the beloved family of the former president. His legacy will be remembered.