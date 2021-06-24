Statement of Sen. Ralph Recto on the passing of former president Noynoy Aquino

He was a profile of courage, a man of convictions.

When politics clashed with the principles he held dear, he would choose the latter, even at the expense of friendships and alliances a leader must maintain in order to govern.

He did not treat his office as theatre, where he was obliged to make grand gestures to incite his base or distract them from his mistakes.

He preferred silent, solid work over flamboyance. He took care of his country during his watch.