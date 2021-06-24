Press Release

June 24, 2021 Statement of Sen. Cynthia Villar on the passing of former President Benigno "Noynoy" Aquino III My family and I join the nation in extending our sincerest condolences to the family, friends and supporters of Former President Noynoy Aquino on his passing this morning. I have only fond memories of working with him during his term as President. We passed many relevant legislations then. I remember he fondly calls me "Ma'am Cynthia" which he said is a sign of respect dahil nasabi nya nga dati na noong Speaker of the House pa si Manny, nagsilbi daw akong parang ina sa kanilang mga bagitong kongresista pa noon. Like that of his parents, Ninoy and Cory, Noynoy's legacy will be an important part of Philippine history. May his soul rest in eternal peace.