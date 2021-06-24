Press Release

June 24, 2021 Senator Zubiri on the passing of President Aquino I join the country in mourning the sudden passing of former President Benigno Simeon "Noynoy" Aquino. We entered the House of Representatives and the Senate at the same time--in 1998 and 2007, respectively. As his colleague I have always recognized and respected how committed he was as a public servant. Through his time as Congressman, as Senator, and eventually as President, he was able to balance the weight of being an Aquino--carrying all the history of the name, and all the expectations that came with it--while also carving a path for himself. We have lost a dedicated leader. I am shocked and saddened by his passing, and I send my prayers and condolences to his family in this difficult time.