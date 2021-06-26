Press Release

June 26, 2021 Bong Go calls for continued vigilance and cooperation amid emerging threats of COVID-19 and its variants Senator Christopher "Bong" Go appealed to the Filipino public to remain vigilant against COVID-19 amid the threat posed by the reportedly highly contagious Delta variant of the virus. He also continued to remind everyone to adhere to necessary health protocols in a concerted effort to prevent its further spread. "[H]uwag muna tayong magkumpyansa dahil delikado pa rin ang panahon habang nandiyan pa ang COVID-19 sa ating paligid," said Go. "Sumunod tayo sa mga patakaran at magtiwala tayo sa payo ng mga eksperto at otoridad na wala namang ibang hangarin kundi ang kapakanan ng buong sambayanan," he reminded. During his recent Talk to the People address, President Rodrigo Duterte warned the public against the Delta variant, adding that he needs the advice of medical experts regarding the said mutation. "We need your (experts') advice. It could spell the agony or the happiness of the Filipino people," Duterte said. "This is something which I cannot decide alone because I am not a medical person and I would need and welcome every advice that I could get from everybody who has a good grasp of the problem," he added. The Delta Plus variant, which was initially found in India, has also been labeled a "variant of concern" by the Indian government, in addition to the original Delta variant. This comes only weeks after India began to see a decrease in COVID-19 cases after a lethal second wave saw cases reach 400,000 per day. Experts in India are concerned that the new type could start the third wave. As chair of the Senate Committee on Health, Go, meanwhile, emphasized the importance of self-discipline and bayanihan in warding off the threats of the virus and its emerging variants. He also remarked that Filipinos' key contribution to the sacrifices of frontline workers who risk their lives while on duty will be cooperation. "Bilang Chair ng Senate Committee on Health, lagi kong pinapaalala sa ating mga kababayan na ang pinakamalaking bahagi ng bayanihan ay ang ating sariling pag-iingat at disiplina upang maiwasang bumagsak ang ating health system," he said. "Ang ating kooperasyon ay tulong natin sa ating health workers na binubuwis ang kanilang sariling buhay para makapagligtas ng buhay ng iba," the Senator mentioned. Urging those hesitant to get vaccinated to cast off their fears, Go also underscored the importance of getting vaccinated to protect one's body from the worst effects of the virus. "Unti-unti na rin tayong nabibigyan ng bagong pag-asa ng pagbalik sa mas maginhawa at normal na pamumuhay sa pamamagitan ng mas pinaigting na pagbabakuna sa ating mga komunidad," said Go. "Ang bakuna po ang susi at solusyon upang malampasan ang krisis na ito kung kaya't hinihikayat natin ang lahat na kapag oras niyo nang magpabakuna ayon sa prayoridad na ating sinusunod, huwag na kayong mag-alinlangan pa!" he added. Earlier, the Department of Health cited the national vaccination program as a key factor for the reduction of the daily new cases in Metro Manila. From June 16 to 22, the average number of daily new cases in Metro Manila was estimated at 685, lower than the 825 average cases recorded a week prior.